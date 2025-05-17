Etihad To Expand US Network

Dhaka: Etihad Airways is officially jetting off to Charlotte, North Carolina, adding some serious Southern charm to its U.S. network.

Kicking off from May 4, 2026, the new four-times-a-week service makes Etihad the first airline in the region to offer direct flights to one of America's fastest-growing cities – and we're already mentally packing.

Whether you're travelling for sweet tea and skyline views or heading stateside for business, this new route brings Abu Dhabi and Charlotte closer than ever, all thanks to Etihad's snazzy Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Expect that signature Etihad service in both business and economy, plus the joy of U.S. preclearance at Zayed International Airport, so you'll arrive in Charlotte like a local (well, almost).

The addition of Charlotte marks Etihad's sixth U.S. destination, joining New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Atlanta (which is set to take off July 2, 2025).

Charlotte, it's a powerhouse for finance, motorsport, tech and culture. It's home to Fortune 500 companies, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, leafy trails and some pretty dreamy Carolina barbecue.

Not to mention, Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranked sixth in the world for aircraft movements last year – so it's kind of a big deal.

With midday arrivals and early morning departures, the schedule is tailor-made for slick international connections across Asia, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

Tickets are on sale now at etihad.

