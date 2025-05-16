Terranova Cruise-Fest 2025: Costa Rica's Premier Cruise Event Returns

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) With the support of some of the most internationally recognized cruise line , Terranova Diseño de Viajes announced the return of Terranova Cruise-Fest, the most important specialized event of its kind in the country.

The second edition will take place from May 9th to 11th at Plaza 101, Avenida Escazú, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is free. The activity is designed so the whole family can enjoy a pet-friendly space and discover the fascinating world of cruises with true experts.

This year, the event will feature six prestigious international cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and AmaWaterways River Cruises, which will present their most outstanding itineraries and exclusive promotions for attendees.

Each will offer a variety of itineraries to destination such as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Asia, Alaska, Northern Europe, and the world's major rivers. Attendees will receive personalized advice from Terranova's cruise team, specializing in cruise travel, to help them choose the most appropriate option based on their preferences, budget, and travel style.

In addition to the extensive cruise options, experts will be available to help plan all aspects of the trip, from purchasing airline tickets to pre- and post-cruise accommodations.

This year, the event is supported by airlines such as Delta Air Lines, Avianca, and Iberia, as well as Travel Now, its wholesale partner with global experience. Travel assistance options will also be offered by Terrawind, ensuring a safe and seamless journey.

Terranova Cruise-Fest 2025 is establishing itself as an unmissable event for those who want to explore the world by cruise, with exclusive benefits, expert attention, and the opportunity to start planning an unforgettable vacation.-

