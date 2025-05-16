Franno Makes History: Debut Album Historia De Amor Launches With Film Premiere In Hollywood

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Produced by award-winner, 'Historia de Amor' blends the golden age of Latin romantic music with a modern spirit. Sardina's production brings a richness to the project, with sweeping arrangements and refined instrumentation by some of the best in the business Gabi Martínez, Carmine Rojas (former bassist for David Bowie), Victor Indrizzo (drummer for Alanis Morissette), and Jeff Babko.

At the heart of it all is a voice reminiscent of legends like Sandro and Nino Bravo, that delivers a timeless passion in a voice that speaks to today's generation. The album's first ten tracks unfold like a literary romance-each song a chapter in a sweeping narrative of love. It's an intimate and universal tale, capturing the emotional highs and lows of a love story that feels deeply personal, yet profoundly relatable.

"This is more than an album," Franno says. "It is an expression of myself, and an intimate journey through my life. I'm extremely grateful to my collaborators, who have pushed me to discover this self-expression and have helped me create something that I know will resonate with those seeking something truly authentic."

Historia de Amor: The Movie, directed by award-winning filmmaker Andres Ibañez , is a groundbreaking cinematic experience-a feature film curated to mirror the emotional arc of Franno's debut album. Rarely has a project been so seamlessly transformed into a cohesive visual narrative. Each song becomes a chapter in a sweeping love story, unfolding with poetic imagery, emotional depth, and striking authenticity. This is more than a film, it's a cinematic love letter to music and the timeless art of storytelling. Historia de Amor: The Movie will premiere worldwide on Franno's Official YouTube Channel May 23, 2025 .

While the film offers a new experience, Historia de Amor: El Documental, directed by Annie Joy Domingo , provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Franno's extraordinary journey-from physician to a rising star in Latin music. The documentary is slated for release in June 2025 , offering audiences a powerful portrait of reinvention, purpose, and passion.

'Historia de Amor' is now available on all major digital platforms. Please find both press images and photos from the night HERE .

Spotify | Apple Music | Drezzer | Pandora | YouTube Music | Amazon Music

HISTORIA DE AMOR TRACKLIST

Que Hay en Ti (What's in You?)Pensando en Ti (Thinking About You)Yo Te Amaré (I Will Love You)La Espera (The Wait)Historia de Amor (Story of Love)La Propuesta (The Proposal)Todo Va A Estar Bien (Everything Will Be Okay)Adiós Amor (Goodbye, Love)Recuerdos (Memories)Vuelve Con Él (Go Back to Him)Pensando en Ti (Acústico) (Thinking About You Acoustic Version)

ABOUT FRANNO

Franno is an Italian-Chilean singer-songwriter whose soaring tenor and emotional depth is reigniting the spirit of Latin ballads, drawing comparisons to legends like Sandro and Nino Bravo. Franno brings a fresh, modern edge that positions him as the next defining voice of Latin music. Trained under renowned tenor Michael Trimble, his vocal mastery blends the grandeur of classic romanticism with the raw vulnerability of today's sound. While continuing his career as an intensive care physician, Franno made a bold leap from healing bodies to healing hearts-now poised to captivate the world. His debut album, Historia de Amor, is more than a collection of songs; it's a passionate call for love, unity, and emotional authenticity in a disconnected world.

Follow Franno on Instagram , YouTube ,TikTok , Facebook , and X to stay connected to his journey, music, and upcoming releases.

SOURCE Franno Music