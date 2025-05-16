Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Transport Meets IMO Secretary-General

Minister Of Transport Meets IMO Secretary-General


2025-05-16 07:13:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) HE Arsenio Dominguez, in the organization's offices.

The meeting discussed Qatar-IMO cooperation on enhancing safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating global maritime navigation. They also highlighted Qatar's positive and effective participation in the IMO Council in Category "C”.

His Excellency also met with HE Director General of the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) Laurent Parente.

The meeting discussed Qatar-IMSO cooperation ties and ways to enhance them in the areas of S&R communications and global ship tracking intelligence as they met in the offices of the Qatar Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

MENAFN16052025000063011010ID1109560107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search