Minister Of Transport Meets IMO Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) HE Arsenio Dominguez, in the organization's offices.

The meeting discussed Qatar-IMO cooperation on enhancing safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating global maritime navigation. They also highlighted Qatar's positive and effective participation in the IMO Council in Category "C”.

His Excellency also met with HE Director General of the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) Laurent Parente.

The meeting discussed Qatar-IMSO cooperation ties and ways to enhance them in the areas of S&R communications and global ship tracking intelligence as they met in the offices of the Qatar Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).