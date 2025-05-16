Minister Of Transport Meets IMO Secretary-General
London: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) HE Arsenio Dominguez, in the organization's offices.
The meeting discussed Qatar-IMO cooperation on enhancing safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating global maritime navigation. They also highlighted Qatar's positive and effective participation in the IMO Council in Category "C”.
His Excellency also met with HE Director General of the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) Laurent Parente.
The meeting discussed Qatar-IMSO cooperation ties and ways to enhance them in the areas of S&R communications and global ship tracking intelligence as they met in the offices of the Qatar Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment