Assam CM, Union Minister Scindia Hold Meeting To Boost State's Development
Describing the meeting held on Friday as "very productive," CM Sarma said the discussions were anchored around a new five-point development framework, aimed at advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the "Ashtalakshmi states of the Northeast.
Key focus areas identified for Assam include boosting Muga silk production, expanding palm oil and agarwood cultivation, promoting diverse tourism prospects, and transforming border villages into vibrant economic hubs.
Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Just concluded a very productive review meeting with Union Minister @JM_Scindia Ji and officials from @MDoNER_India and Team Assam. The Ministry is working on a 5 Point Framework to realise Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's vision of transforming our Ashtalakshmi States."
The leaders also discussed strategies to enhance regional connectivity and streamline supply chains across the Northeast by increasing investments in infrastructure, power, and last-mile logistics.
The Chief Minister added, "We also discussed on a roadmap to streamline supply chains in the NorthEast through more investments in infrastructure, power and last mile linkages."
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia taking to X, earlier on Friday wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet Chief Minister of Assam, @himantabiswa Ji."
"Looking forward to a productive meeting with him and senior officials of the state government to discuss key development initiatives," he added.
Scindia visited Assam on Friday to hold some key meetings regarding various development schemes.
