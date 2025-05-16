Los Angeles Jewish Health Awarded $28 Million From California Department Of Health Care Services

Major Investment Will Dramatically Expand Inpatient Mental Health Services for Seniors in Need

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of California's leading providers of coordinated senior health services , Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJHealth) is proud to announce it has been awarded $28 million by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) as part of Proposition 1's Bond Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 1: Launch Ready initiative . The funding, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom , is part of an historic $3.3 billion investment in behavioral health infrastructure, supporting 124 projects statewide .

At LAJHealth, this funding will support the expansion of inpatient behavioral health services for seniors, a critical step in addressing California's growing senior behavioral health crisis.

This expansion comes at a time of intensifying need . California's senior population is projected to double by 2040, and with it, the number of older adults experiencing behavioral health challenges-particularly those who are low-income, medically complex, or socially isolated-is rising sharply.

"California is facing a senior behavioral health crisis ," said Dale Surowitz , President and CEO of Los Angeles Jewish Health. "This transformative investment allows us to act urgently and proactively by expanding access to high-quality, compassionate inpatient care for seniors in acute psychiatric distress. We are deeply grateful to Governor Newsom and DHCS for recognizing the urgency of this need and investing in a more sustainable, responsive future for our aging population."

Governor Newsom underscored the importance of Proposition 1 in his remarks announcing the awards:

"Californians demanded swift action to address our state's behavioral health crisis when they voted for Prop 1 in March 2024. Today, we're delivering our biggest win yet. Whether it's crisis stabilization, inpatient services, or long-term treatment, we're ensuring that individuals can access the right care at the right time."

This funding is part of California's broader strategy to modernize the behavioral health system-increasing transparency, expanding access, and building the infrastructure necessary to provide a full continuum of care for individuals living with mental illness and substance use disorders.

Through Proposition 1 and BHCIP, the state aims to create more than 6,800 new residential treatment beds and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots, addressing urgent gaps in care across every region of California.

About Los Angeles Jewish Health

Founded in 1912, Los Angeles Jewish Health (formerly Los Angeles Jewish Home) is the largest nonprofit, single-source provider of comprehensive senior healthcare services in the Los Angeles region. LAJHealth serves nearly 4,000 older adults annually through a continuum of community-based and residential programs, including skilled nursing, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, senior behavioral health, geriatric psychiatry, hospice and palliative care, memory care, and the Brandman Centers for Senior Care (PACE). LAJHealth is home to more than 1,000 residents. Learn more at .

About BHCIP

BHCIP is administered by DHCS and supports the development of new or expanded behavioral health facilities across the state. Through BHCIP, DHCS has competitively awarded grants to construct, acquire, and expand properties and invest in mobile crisis infrastructure for behavioral health. Proposition 1, passed in March 2024, increases funding opportunities to expand BHCIP to serve even more Californians with mental health and substance use disorders through infrastructure development. For information on Bond BHCIP Round 2: Unmet Needs, visit the BHCIP webpage .

Media Contact: Scott Higdon

(818) 757-4460

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Jewish Health

