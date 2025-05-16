Movano Health's Board Of Directors Initiates Process To Maximize Shareholder Value

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE ), a pioneer in health technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger or similar transaction involving the Company, to maximize shareholder value. To support this process, Movano Health's Board of Directors has engaged Aquilo Partners as its financial advisor and K&L Gates LLP as its legal counsel.

There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or other strategic change or as to the timing of any such potential agreement or transaction. Movano Health does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required. The Company also reported that due to resource constraints, it does not plan to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE ) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions enable the use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's strategic plans and value, plans with respect to the commercial launches of the Evie Ring and EvieMED; our expectations regarding potential commercial opportunities and addressable markets; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance decisions with respect to our products; expected future operating results; product development efforts and product releases; clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; commercial partner activities; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Movano

