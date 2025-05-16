Record-Breaking World Liberty Financial USD1 Stablecoin Unlocks Cross-Chain Capabilities With Chainlink

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, the USD1 stablecoin has skyrocketed in record time to eclipse $2 billion in market capitalization. Chainlink supercharges USD1 with the ability to move seamlessly between Ethereum and BNB Chain networks, with an ambitious roadmap for additional blockchain integrations down the road.

"From the largest enterprises to consumer applications, we have seen extraordinary, worldwide demand for a trustworthy and purely digital US dollar stablecoin. USD1 is setting records because it was designed expressly for this purpose," said Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial. "Chainlink's battle-tested infrastructure delivers the institutional-grade security and extensive reach needed to deliver USD1 into the hands of millions across a growing number of active, onchain ecosystems. WLFI's partnership with Chainlink will accelerate and improve USD1's utility for cross-border payments and will result in truly useful applications across DeFi and traditional finance. We're creating a comprehensive platform for a dramatically improved financial future by building atop a rock-solid foundation."

The WLFI/Chainlink integration for USD1 tackles critical security challenges that have plagued cross-chain solutions in years past, with approximately $2.8 billion lost in previous exploits at the intersections between blockchains. Having successfully safeguarded $75 billion in DeFi total value locked at its peak and having powered $20 trillion in transaction value, Chainlink's solution meets the rigorous security requirements for an institutional-grade stablecoin like USD1.

"I'm very excited about the great work that WLFI has done on USD1, and we are thrilled about them selecting Chainlink CCIP as their chosen cross-chain solution for USD1," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "World Liberty Financial is doing important work to bring DeFi to both everyday users and major institutions. We've worked with WLFI from the very beginning, and it's exciting to see that collaboration now live, bringing real utility to users around the world. The Chainlink standard - trusted by leading banks, governments, and financial market infrastructures - is a foundational part of this shift towards Web3, powering a more open, secure, and interconnected global economy."

The integration of Chainlink CCIP to enable cross-chain transfers of USD1 builds upon a previous collaboration, where Chainlink's Data Feeds were utilized in World Liberty Financial's Aave v3 instance.

Starting today, DeFi users can begin transferring USD1 cross-chain through simple web interfaces such as and with any bridge integrated with Chainlink CCIP.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink is unifying liquidity across global markets and has enabled over $20 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, such as Swift, Fidelity International, and ANZ Bank, as well as top DeFi protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, asset management, and other major sectors. Learn more by visiting chain .

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump. WLFI develops transparent, secure, and accessible financial tools, including institutional-grade products designed to broaden participation in decentralized finance.

USD1 is a stablecoin redeemable on a 1:1 basis for the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD1 is 100% backed by a reserve containing short‐term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, and all such reserve assets are held or maintained by BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a South Dakota-chartered trust company ("BitGo Trust", and together with its affiliates "BitGo"). BitGo issues USD1, and World Liberty Financial, Inc. and affiliated entities own the World Liberty Financial USD1 brand and provides certain services. BitGo processes all initial purchases and redemptions of USD1 and provides related technical infrastructure and services.

