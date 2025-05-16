Tennessee Leaders Celebrate Grand Opening Of Yogi Bear’S Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Near Knoxville

Money-saving Discounts and Promotions Offered

LOUDON, Tenn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee community and local leaders – along with dozens of excited children – officially opened the new Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort on beautiful Watts Bar Lake with a grand opening celebration Friday, May 16.









Located 40 minutes south of Knoxville in Loudon County, Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake is situated on 74 hilly, heavily wooded acres. With 263 sites, it is one of the largest family focused camping, glamping, and RV resorts in Tennessee. It offers non-stop entertainment with two resort-style pools, water slides, a splashground, a jumping pillow, wagon rides, and more. A full schedule of organized activities, including character interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear, provides endless opportunities for fun and memory-making.

Families can stay in luxury glamping cabins or take advantage of spacious RV sites with full hook-ups. Most activities and attractions are included in the cost of a stay, making Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake a great vacation value. Several promotions and discounts are available at .

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. The Watts Bar Lake Camp-Resort – the only Jellystone Park location in Tennessee – is owned by Great Escapes RV Resorts.

More than 100 community, business, and government leaders were joined by area kids to dedicate the new destination, which is expected to contribute an estimated $40 million annually to the state and local economy.

“Loudon County is thrilled to welcome this first-of-its kind destination to our community,” said Blair Sitzlar, Visit Loudon County Director of Tourism.“The national recognition that comes with the Jellystone Park brand is a major tourism driver that will generate a positive economic impact across the county and state.” She added that the resort is creating excitement in the community, with the first visitors giving it great reviews.

According to Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone, the new location represents the best of outdoor hospitality and entertainment.“These days families want opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature while having fun together,” he said.“They also want all the comforts of home. Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake delivers on all that and much more.”

The pet-friendly Camp-Resort welcomed its first guests earlier this year.“We are seeing tremendous interest from families in eastern Tennessee as well as throughout the state,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of Great Escapes RV Resorts.“Kids and parents love all the activities, and of course, hanging out with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo.” Sheppard added that many of the resort's first visitors have been Jellystone Park fans from outside of Tennessee.

Attractions, Activities, and Amenities



Two resort-style pools

Interactive, multilevel splashground with water slides and water cannons

Jellystone Park character interactions

Jumping pillow

Wagon rides

Gem mining

Arts and crafts

Dog park

Theme weekends

Outdoor movies

Basketball, pickleball, and gaga ball courts

Playground

Resort-wide Wi-Fi

Golf cart rentals

Cartoon café

Camp store with souvenirs and supplies Private event room



Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake is open year-round. Day passes are available.

For more details and to book your reservation, visit wattsbarlakejellystonepark.com .

Multimedia here:

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone ParkTM Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information please visit . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera (s25)

