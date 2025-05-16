New Predator Monitors Push The Limits With Speedy 500 Hz Refresh Rate And 4K QD-OLED Panels
|
Product Name
|
Predator X27U F5
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
26.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
QD-OLED
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 2560x1440 @ 500 Hz
DP: 2560x1440 @ 500 Hz
Type-C: 2560x1440 @ 500 Hz
|
Glare
|
Yes
|
Response Time
|
0.03 ms (GTG)
|
Tear Technology
|
AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro Technology
|
Contrast Ratio
|
1,500,000:1
|
Brightness
|
Native: 300 nits
Peak: 1000 nits @ HDR 3%
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
DCI-P3 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
10 Bit
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4) + Type-C (65 W) + SPK + Audio out + 2 USB 3.2 + USB-B (2 up, 2 down)
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
75 x 75 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
External (C5/C6)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|
-5°-20° / ±20° / ±90°/ 120 mm
|
Product Name
|
Predator X27 X
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
26.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
QD-OLED
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 3840x2160 @ 240 Hz
DP: 3840x2160 @ 240 Hz
|
Glare
|
Yes
|
Response Time
|
0.03 ms (GTG)
|
Tear Technology
|
AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro Technology
|
Contrast Ratio
|
1,500,000:1
|
Brightness
|
Native: 250 nits
Peak: 1000 nits @ HDR 3%
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
DCI-P3 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
10 Bit
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + SPK + Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
75 x 75 mm
|
Speaker
|
2W x2
|
Power Supply
|
External (C13/C14)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|
-5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/ 150 mm
|
Product Name
|
Acer Nitro GA321QK P Smart Monitor | Google TV
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
31.5 inches
|
Panel type
|
VA
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 3840x2160 @ 165 Hz
DP: 3840x2160 @ 165 Hz
Type-C: 3840x2160 @ 165 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
1 ms / 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
3,000:1 (Native)
|
Brightness
|
250 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
sRGB 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8 Bit + FRC (10 bit with dithering)
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90 W) SPK + Audio out + USB 2.0 (2 down)
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100 x 100 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Internal (C13/C14)
|
Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment
|
-5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/ 150 mm
|
Product Name
|
Acer Nitro GA341CUR W0 Smart Monitor | Google TV
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
34 inches
|
Panel type
|
VA
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 3440x1440 @ 240 Hz
DP: 3440x1440 @ 240 Hz
Type-C: 3440x1440 @ 240 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
1 ms (VRB)
|
Tear Technology
|
AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Technology
|
Contrast Ratio
|
4,000:1 (Native)
|
Brightness
|
250 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
sRGB 99%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8 Bit + FRC
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90 W) SPK + Audio out + USB 2.0 (2 down)
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100 x 100 mm
|
Speaker
|
5W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Internal (C13/C14)
|
Tilt/Height Adjustment
|
-5°-25° / 100 mm
|
Product Name
|
Acer Nitro PG271K
|
Panel Specifications
|
Display Size
|
27 inches
|
Panel type
|
IPS
|
Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate
|
HDMI: 3840x2160 @ 72 Hz
Type-C: 3840x2160 @ 72 Hz
DFR: 1920x1080 @ 144 Hz
|
Glare
|
No
|
Response Time
|
1 ms / 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.)
|
Contrast Ratio
|
100,000,000:1 Max (ACM)
|
Brightness
|
250 nits
|
Viewing Angle
|
178° (H), 178° (V)
|
Color gamut
|
DCI-P3 95%
|
Colors
|
1.07B
|
Bits
|
8 Bit + FRC (10 bit with dithering)
|
System Specifications
|
Input Signal
|
1 HDMI (2.0) + 2 Type-C + SPK + Audio out
|
VESA Wall Mounting
|
100 x 100 mm
|
Speaker
|
1W x2
|
Power Supply
|
Type-C Adapter
|
Tilt
|
0°-180°
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
SOURCE AcerWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment