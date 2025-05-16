Circo2 Review - Best Nitric Oxide Supplement For Men And Women: Boost Energy, Heart Health And Circulation - Advanced Bionutritionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norcross, GA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper nutrition serves as the cornerstone of a vibrant and productive life. The food we consume directly impacts our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. A balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients, fuels our bodies with the energy required for daily activities and cognitive functions.

It forms the bedrock of a resilient immune system, aiding in the prevention of illnesses and promoting longevity. Furthermore, sound nutritional habits contribute to weight management, reducing the risk of obesity-related ailments and enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

In addition to its physiological benefits, proper nutrition holds the key to a thriving mind. Certain nutrients influence brain function, affecting mood, memory, and cognitive performance. By prioritizing whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, individuals can create a solid foundation for mental clarity and emotional stability.

Moreover, nurturing our bodies with the right nutrients lays the groundwork for strong bones, well-functioning digestive systems, and optimal organ health. By embracing a holistic approach to nutrition, individuals empower themselves to lead dynamic, productive, and fulfilling lives.

What is CircO2?

CircO2 is a nitric oxide boosting formula developed by Advanced Bionutritionals , designed to support healthy circulation and overall well-being. The supplement utilizes a blend of natural ingredients, combined in quick-dissolving tablet form, to promote the production of nitric oxide in the body.





Nitric oxide (NO) is a crucial signaling molecule involved in various physiological processes. It plays a key role in vasodilation, the process of relaxing and widening blood vessels, which improves blood flow and circulation throughout the body.





Healthy circulation is essential for optimal organ function, muscle performance, and overall cardiovascular health. As we age, our body's natural ability to produce nitric oxide may decline, leading to potential health issues. CircO2 aims to counteract this decline by delivering a synergistic blend of ingredients that can stimulate nitric oxide production.





The unique formulation of CircO2 contains carefully selected natural ingredients, each chosen for its potential to support nitric oxide production and promote healthy blood flow.

How does it work?

As a nitric oxide boosting formula, CircO2 works by utilizing its blend of natural ingredients to support and enhance the production of nitric oxide in the body . Nitric oxide is a gas produced by the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels. It serves as a crucial signaling molecule that plays a vital role in various physiological processes, particularly in cardiovascular health and blood vessel function.





Here's how CircO2 works to promote nitric oxide production and support overall health:





Nitric Oxide Production: CircO2 contains key ingredients such as L-citrulline and beetroot extract, which are known to support nitric oxide synthesis. L-citrulline is an amino acid that converts to another amino acid called L-arginine in the body. L-arginine is then converted to nitric oxide by an enzyme called nitric oxide synthase (NOS). By providing a source of L-citrulline, CircO2 helps increase the availability of L-arginine for nitric oxide production.





Nitric Oxide and Vasodilation: Nitric oxide acts as a vasodilator, meaning it helps relax and widen blood vessels. This process, known as vasodilation, allows for improved blood flow and circulation throughout the body. By supporting the production of nitric oxide, CircO2 helps enhance vasodilation, which can have a positive impact on cardiovascular health.





Improved Blood Flow: As blood vessels dilate, the flow of blood through them becomes more efficient. This improved blood flow can benefit various organs and tissues, as they receive an increased supply of oxygen and nutrients. It can also contribute to enhanced exercise performance, reduced muscle fatigue, and faster recovery after physical activity.





Antioxidant Protection: CircO2 includes vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant. Antioxidants help neutralize harmful free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress and damage cells. By protecting nitric oxide molecules from oxidative damage, vitamin C helps ensure their stability and functionality.





Cognitive Function: Nitric oxide plays a role in neurovascular coupling, the process by which increased blood flow is directed to active regions of the brain. This can have a positive impact on cognitive function, including memory, attention, and mental clarity.





Consistency and Long-Term Benefits: CircO2 is designed to be taken regularly to maintain consistent nitric oxide levels in the body. With continued use, the supplement may offer long-term benefits for overall health and well-being.

What Does Nitric Oxide Do?

Nitric oxide (NO) is a gas that plays a crucial role in various physiological processes within the body. It is a signaling molecule, meaning it acts as a messenger between different cells and tissues to regulate numerous functions. Here are some essential roles of nitric oxide in the body:





Vasodilation: One of the most important functions of nitric oxide is to promote vasodilation, which is the relaxation and widening of blood vessels. When released by the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels, NO signals the smooth muscles in the vessel walls to relax, resulting in increased blood flow and improved circulation. This process helps regulate blood pressure and ensures that tissues and organs receive sufficient oxygen and nutrients.





Cardiovascular Health: Nitric oxide is essential for maintaining healthy cardiovascular function. By promoting vasodilation, NO helps reduce blood pressure and improve blood flow to the heart, reducing the workload on the heart muscle. It also helps prevent the formation of blood clots and reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque accumulates in the arteries.





Immune Response: Nitric oxide plays a role in the immune system's defense against pathogens. Macrophages, a type of immune cell, release NO to help kill invading microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses.





Neurotransmission: In the nervous system, nitric oxide acts as a neurotransmitter, transmitting signals between nerve cells. It is involved in various brain functions, including learning, memory, and sensory perception.





Muscle Function: Nitric oxide is involved in muscle contraction and relaxation. During physical activity, NO helps regulate blood flow to muscles, allowing them to receive more oxygen and nutrients for enhanced performance and endurance.





Wound Healing: Nitric oxide plays a role in the inflammatory response and helps in wound healing. It aids in the recruitment of immune cells to the site of injury and supports tissue repair.





Erectile Function: In the male reproductive system, nitric oxide is essential for the process of penile erection. It relaxes the smooth muscles in the penile arteries, allowing increased blood flow and engorgement of the erectile tissues.





Antioxidant Defense: Nitric oxide itself acts as a weak antioxidant, helping to neutralize free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage.





Join Thousands Who Are Feeling Superhuman Again – Try CircO2 today and discover what it feels like to have the circulation, focus, and stamina of someone 20 years younger.





Overall, nitric oxide is a multifaceted molecule with a wide range of vital functions in the body, contributing to cardiovascular health, immune function, neurological processes, muscle function, and more. Its role in vasodilation is particularly significant for maintaining healthy blood flow and blood pressure, making it an important factor in overall health and well-being.

Ingredients

CircO2 is a nitric oxide boosting formula that incorporates a blend of natural vitamins and minerals essential for overall health . These ingredients work together to support healthy blood flow, cardiovascular health, energy levels, and cognitive function.







L-Citrulline: L-Citrulline is a non-essential amino acid found in certain foods and also produced by the body. It is considered a valuable nutrient, particularly for elderly individuals, as it helps maintain healthy blood levels. CircO2 utilizes L-citrulline as it serves as a precursor to L-arginine, which is involved in the production of nitric oxide. By promoting nitric oxide synthesis, CircO2 improves blood flow, including to the brain, leading to potential benefits such as improved attention, concentration, and memory.

Beetroot Powder: Beetroot is a rich source of dietary nitrates, which the body can convert into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a potent vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels, enhancing blood flow to various organs, muscles, and tissues. Athletes often use beetroot powder as a supplement to boost strength and endurance during workouts. By increasing nitric oxide levels in the blood, CircO2 helps improve blood flow to all organs in the body, potentially supporting overall athletic performance and energy levels.

Hawthorn Berry: Hawthorn berry is a nutrient-dense food that provides a range of health benefits. In CircO2, hawthorn berry stimulates blood flow and is credited with helping to remove arterial plaque. By enhancing blood circulation, hawthorn berry may contribute to better cardiovascular health and function.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is an essential water-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. In the context of CircO2, vitamin B12 is necessary for the production of nitric oxide in cells. It helps support regular blood pumping, maintain hemoglobin levels, and may contribute to reducing brain fog and anxiety.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is an antioxidant that supports the body's defense mechanisms against oxidative stress and free radical damage. While vitamin C is commonly found in fruits and vegetables, it cannot be absorbed directly by humans, hence it is included in the CircO2 formula to support the body's ability to combat aging and its effects.

Magnesium: Magnesium is a vital mineral involved in numerous biochemical reactions in the body. Many people experience magnesium deficiency, especially if they do not maintain a healthy and balanced diet. In CircO2, magnesium is included to help reduce plaque build-up, soothe the heart muscle, and improve blood circulation. It also supports heart health, brain function, and joint health.

Sodium Nitrite: Sodium nitrite is used in CircO2 to bind the formulation and significantly impact the formation of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide plays a central role in the supplement's function, as it supports blood vessel dilation and blood flow. Vitamin C: CircO2 contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant linked to nitric oxide levels. It stimulates the activity of an enzyme linked to nitric oxide, helping to increase overall nitric oxide. Vitamin C is also naturally present in hawthorn berry and certain other ingredients in CircO2, and it contributes to the active effects of the supplement in multiple ways.





Overall, the unique combination of ingredients in CircO2 can purportedly boost nitric oxide“200% higher than arginine” alone in just minutes. Sure, one could take arginine for blood flow. However, CircO2 combines citrulline – which works similar to arginine – with other natural ingredients to promote health blood flow and NO levels.





Features that make this supplement stand out

CircO2, the nitric oxide boosting formula, stands out due to several distinctive features that set it apart from other supplements. These features contribute to its potential effectiveness and appeal to individuals seeking to support their overall health and well-being:





Nitric Oxide Focus: CircO2 is specifically formulated to boost nitric oxide production in the body. Nitric oxide plays a crucial role in vasodilation, which enhances blood flow and supports cardiovascular health. This focused approach makes CircO2 particularly appealing to those looking for a supplement that targets improved circulation and related benefits.





Natural Ingredients: T he use of natural ingredients is a notable feature of CircO2. It includes a blend of vitamins, minerals, and plant-derived compounds such as L-citrulline, beetroot powder, hawthorn berry, and more. These natural components align with the preferences of individuals who prioritize holistic health and prefer supplements derived from natural sources.





Diverse Benefits: CircO2 offers a range of potential benefits beyond just cardiovascular support. These benefits include enhanced cognitive function, increased energy levels, and potential improvements in exercise performance. This versatility makes CircO2 appealing to individuals seeking comprehensive well-being.





Quick-Dissolving Tablets: CircO2's quick-dissolving tablet form enhances convenience and absorption. This delivery method ensures that the active ingredients are efficiently absorbed by the body, allowing users to experience potential benefits more rapidly.





Scientific Support: The formulation of CircO2 is likely based on scientific research and understanding of the role of nitric oxide in health. The inclusion of ingredients like L-citrulline, beetroot powder, and others with known connections to nitric oxide production suggests a well-informed approach to supplement development.





Reputable Manufacturer: Advanced Bionutritionals is a trusted name in the supplement industry, known for producing high-quality products. The company's commitment to research, product development, and quality control contributes to the credibility and reliability of CircO2.





Focus on Aging Population: The inclusion of L-citrulline, which is highlighted as particularly beneficial for elderly individuals, indicates that CircO2 is designed with the aging population in mind. This focus on supporting healthy aging and addressing age-related concerns may resonate with older adults seeking targeted supplementation.





Support for Athletes: The inclusion of beetroot powder, which is known to enhance strength and endurance in athletes, suggests that CircO2 may be of interest to individuals engaged in physical fitness and sports.





Antioxidant Protection: The addition of vitamin C and other antioxidants underscores CircO2's potential to provide antioxidant protection against oxidative stress and free radical damage, which are associated with aging and various health issues.





Potential Long-Term Benefits: By promoting healthy circulation, cognitive function, and overall cardiovascular health, CircO2 may offer long-term benefits for those who incorporate it into their wellness routines.

Benefits

The Circ02 supplement offers a wide range of benefits for the skin, making it an appealing and effective skincare solution. Some of the key benefits include:







Boost Energy: CircO2 is claimed to promote increased energy levels through improved blood flow and enhanced oxygen delivery to cells and tissues. Nitric oxide, which may be influenced by the product, plays a role in widening blood vessels, facilitating better circulation, and increasing the availability of oxygen to the body's cells. This increased oxygen supply can potentially result in higher energy levels, helping individuals feel more alert and invigorated.

Sharpen Memory: The improved blood flow and oxygenation resulting from CircO2's effects on nitric oxide production can have positive implications for brain health. Adequate blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain are essential for optimal cognitive function, including memory retention, mental clarity, and focus.

Increase Stamina: T he enhanced blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles can contribute to increased stamina and endurance during physical activities. By supporting efficient oxygen utilization in muscle tissues, CircO2 may help reduce fatigue and support sustained performance during exercise or other strenuous activities.

Enhance Sexual Performance: CircO2's potential impact on nitric oxide levels may contribute to better blood flow to the genital area. Nitric oxide helps relax and dilate blood vessels, facilitating improved blood circulation to the penis or clitoris, which may have implications for sexual arousal, performance, and satisfaction. Help Support Healthy Blood Pressure: Nitric oxide plays a crucial role in vasodilation, which is the widening of blood vessels. By promoting nitric oxide production, CircO2 may help relax and widen blood vessels, resulting in improved blood flow and potentially contributing to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels within the normal range.

Who is it best suited for?

This supplement supports healthy blood flow and energy, certain populations may potentially benefit from products like CircO2. These may include:





Older Adults: Advanced Bionutritionals primarily markets CircO2 to older adults who may experience age-related changes in blood flow, energy levels, and cardiovascular health.





Individuals with Poor Circulation: People experiencing issues with blood flow or circulation may find supplements that promote nitric oxide production helpful for improving blood flow to various parts of the body.





Those with Low Energy Levels: Individuals who experience fatigue or low energy levels may consider supplements that claim to boost energy through improved oxygen delivery and circulation.





Athletes and Active Individuals: Products that support healthy blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles may be of interest to athletes and individuals engaged in regular physical activity to enhance stamina and performance.





Those Seeking Cardiovascular Support: CircO2's potential effects on blood vessel dilation and blood pressure may be of interest to those seeking to support overall cardiovascular health.





It's important to remember that individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. Before considering any dietary supplement, including CircO2, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional. They can provide personalized advice based on specific health needs and medical history, helping users make informed decisions about the use of such products.

Scientific Evidence That It Really Works!

CircO2 is unique among many supplements as it is backed by specific scientific evidence , including clinical trials on its specific blend of ingredients. In one study, participants with high blood pressure experienced a reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure just 20 minutes after taking the supplement, and further reductions were observed after 60 minutes.





The ingredients in CircO2, such as citrulline and beetroot extract, have individual scientific evidence supporting their potential benefits for blood pressure regulation.





CircO2's blend of science-backed ingredients, coupled with its clinical trials and endorsement by medical professionals, sets it apart from other nitric oxide supplements that may lack similar scientific validation.





The inclusion of ingredients like vitamin B12, which is linked to cardiovascular health, may also make CircO2 appealing to individuals, including vegans and vegetarians, who may be deficient in this nutrient.





The availability of clinical evidence and scientific support for CircO2's ingredients and overall formula may contribute to its perceived effectiveness and credibility in the supplement market.





However, as with any supplement, it's essential for individuals to consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating CircO2 or any new dietary supplement into their routine to ensure it aligns with their specific health needs and medical history.

Where to Buy CircO2?

CircO2 costs $49.95 for a one-month supply (30 tablets). Users can take one quick-dissolving tablet daily to promote blood flow and NO production.





Here's how much users pay when ordering CircO2 online today through the official website :







1 Box: $49.95

3 Boxes: $134.85 ($44.95 Per Box) 6 Boxes: $249 ($41.50 Per Box)





Final Verdict

CircO2 is a dietary supplement marketed to support overall health and increase energy levels . It is claimed to contain vitamins and minerals sourced from high-quality places to promote well-being. The product is said to be beneficial for individuals struggling with low energy or those concerned about their heart health.





However, it's important to approach these claims with caution and consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement. Claims about the supplement's ability to slow down aging or address specific health conditions should be critically evaluated. It is advisable to verify product claims from reputable sources and make informed decisions based on reliable information and expert advice.





Contact: Advanced BioNutritionals

Address: P.O. Box 8051 Norcross, GA 30091-8051

Phone: 800-791-3395

Email: ...



Contact For PR ...





