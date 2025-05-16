Acer Expands Aspire AI Series With Six New Copilot+ Pcs Powered By Next-Gen Processors
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 14 AI
|
Model
|
A14-53M/A14-53MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 256V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, with Intel AI Boost
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
14" 16:10 OLED WUXGA (1920x1200), 60 Hz 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
FHD IR (1920x1080) camera, 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
Up to 21.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer AssistTM, Acer VisionArtTM, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter
|
Dimensions
|
312 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)
1.24 kg (2.73 lbs.)
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 16 AI
|
Model
|
A16-52M/A16-52MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 256V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, with Intel AI Boost
Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, with Intel AI Boost
|
Graphics
|
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V
Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
16" 16:10 OLED WUXGA+ (2048x1280), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
Up to 18.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer AssistTM, Acer VisionArtTM, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock
|
Dimensions
|
354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.63 inches
1.49 kg (3.28 lbs)
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 14 AI
|
Model
|
A14-61M/A14-61MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor
AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 processor
|
Graphics
|
AMD RadeonTM 860M graphics (integrated)
AMD RadeonTM 840M graphics (integrated)
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
14" 16:10 OLED WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
Up to 16.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter
|
Dimensions
|
312 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)
1.25 kg (2.76 lbs.)
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 16 AI
|
Model
|
A16-61M/A16-61MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processors
|
AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor
AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 processor
|
Graphics
|
AMD RadeonTM 860M graphics (integrated)
AMD RadeonTM 840M graphics (integrated)
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
16" 16:10 OLED WUXGA+ (2048x1280), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter
|
Dimensions
|
354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.63 inches)
1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 14 AI
|
Model
|
A14-11M/A14-11MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home for ARM64
|
Processors
|
Snapdragon® X X1-26-100 processor
|
CPU
|
Qualcomm OryonTM CPU
|
Graphics
|
Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
|
NPU
|
Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
QHD IR camera (2560x1440), 1440p QHD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock
|
Dimensions
|
312.4 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.29 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)
1.26 kg (2.77 lbs)
|
Name
|
Acer Aspire 16 AI
|
Model
|
A16-11M/A16-11MT
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home for ARM64
|
Processors
|
Snapdragon® X X1-26-100 processor
|
CPU
|
Qualcomm OryonTM CPU
|
Graphics
|
Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
|
NPU
|
Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU
|
Memory
|
Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support
|
Display
|
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut
16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut
|
Storage
|
Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support
|
Camera
|
QHD IR camera (2560x1440), 1440p QHD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support
|
Ports
|
Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack
|
Battery
|
65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
|
Networking
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
|
Features
|
Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0
|
Security
|
Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock
|
Dimensions
|
355.5 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.99 x 9.87 x 0.63 inches)
1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, Adreno and Qualcomm Oryon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
|
[1] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See aka/copilotpluspcs
