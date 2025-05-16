Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acer Expands Aspire AI Series With Six New Copilot+ Pcs Powered By Next-Gen Processors


2025-05-16 09:17:28
Available in 14- and 16-inch laptop models with various processor options, powering AI solutions for smarter collaboration and productivity

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the expansion of its Aspire AI series laptops with six new Copilot+ PCs, showcasing intuitive AI capabilities and versatile features. Available in sleek 14- and 16-inch models, these laptops offer varied configuration options, combining powerful computing with modern designs at pocket-friendly prices.

The new Aspire AI laptops cater to a diverse range of users, including students, professionals and families seeking reliable performance and multi-day battery life for their daily computing needs. As Copilot+ PCs, these laptops serve to streamline workflow with exclusive AI experiences, including Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and Improved Windows Search[1], making it easier to resume tasks and quickly find what users need. Acer's proprietary AI applications - AcerSenseTM, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0 - make it easy to manage settings, sift through files, produce stunning content instantly, and improve videoconferencing quality.

Featuring a durable, thin-and-light aluminum chassis, the Aspire 16 AI and Aspire 14 AI are perfect for travel, going to school and mobile work. Their versatile 180° hinge designs allow them to lay flat or be positioned in various ways, adjusting viewing angles based on the task at hand. With plenty of battery life, these devices can power through more than an entire day without needing to plug in.

The Aspire range comes with 14- or 16-inch up to 120 Hz displays featuring slim bezels, and 16:10 aspect ratios for expansive viewing. Touchscreen models are available for more interactive use cases. Each device is equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, 1 TB PCIe Gen4 storage, and offers ultra-fast, stable connectivity with up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Plus, they are equipped with a generous number of I/O ports, including a pair of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and MicroSD card slots. Each model is also EPEAT Gold registered[2] and is encased in 100% recyclable packaging.

Aspire 14- and 16- AI Featuring Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors (Series 2)

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-53M/A14-53MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-52M/A16-52MT) laptops feature up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, built for high-efficiency to power the next wave of AI PCs and deliver new AI experiences with uncompromised performance. These Copilot+ PCs come with built-in Intel® ArcTM Graphics to support image enhancements, fast content creation and editing capabilities.

They also offer up to OLED WUXGA+ resolution displays, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range support, and VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 500 certification to deliver brilliant on-screen images and color contrast.

Aspire 14- and 16- AI models with AMD RyzenTM AI 300 Series Processors

Powered by up to AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processors with advanced "Zen 5" CPU architecture, the Aspire 14 AI (A14-61M/A14-61MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-61M/A16-61MT) laptops are supercharged to effortlessly run local AI applications, breeze through tasks and workflows, and enhance device responsiveness while maintaining low power consumption.

Combined with high-speed wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connections, these latest Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs have the tools to create, play and browse faster and better, with fewer bottlenecks. They also feature up to OLED resolution, VESA DisplayHDRTM TrueBlack 500-certified displays to deliver immersive visuals.

Aspire 14- and Aspire 16 - AI with Snapdragon X processors

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-11M/A14-11MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-11M/A16-11MT) laptops are powered by the Snapdragon® X platform with integrated Qualcomm OryonTM CPU, Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU, Qualcomm HexagonTM NPU and a Windows on Snapdragon software ecosystem, offering reliable computing experiences with solid performance for creating presentations, web browsing, connecting on-the-go, or enjoying streaming content.

These Copilot+ PCs feature WUXGA displays with touchscreen options, and provide added convenience with biometric security features; QHD IR camera with privacy shutter, USB4 Type-C ports, and speedy Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-11M) based on Snapdragon X processors will be available in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 899, and in Australia in Q3, starting at AUD 1,399.

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-53M) based on Intel Core processors will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999.

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-61M) based on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999, and in Australia in Q3, starting at AUD 1,499.

The Aspire 16 AI (A16-11M) based on Snapdragon X processors will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999, and in Australia in Q3, starting at AUD 1,499.

The Aspire 16 AI (A16-52M) based on Intel Core processors will be available in EMEA in August, starting at EUR 1,099.

The Aspire 16 AI (A16-61M) based on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors will be available in EMEA in August, starting at EUR 1,099, and in Australia in Q3, starting at AUD 1,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via .

Visit Acer at Computex from May 20-23, 2025, or check out the Acer Computex 2025 Press Kit site to see all announcements.

Specifications

Name

Acer Aspire 14 AI

Model

A14-53M/A14-53MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processors

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 256V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, with Intel AI Boost

Graphics

Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V

Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

14" 16:10 OLED WUXGA (1920x1200), 60 Hz 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

FHD IR (1920x1080) camera, 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:

Up to 21.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
Up to 26.5 hours (based on video playback test results)
Up to 16 hours (based on web browsing test results)

Networking

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer AssistTM, Acer VisionArtTM, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter

Dimensions

312 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)

1.24 kg (2.73 lbs.)

Name

Acer Aspire 16 AI

Model

A16-52M/A16-52MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processors

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 258V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor 256V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 228V, with Intel AI Boost

Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 processor 226V, with Intel AI Boost

Graphics

Intel® ArcTM Graphics 140V

Intel® ArcTM Graphics 130V

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

16" 16:10 OLED WUXGA+ (2048x1280), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:

Up to 18.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
Up to 26 hours (based on video playback test results)
Up to 17.5 hours (based on web browsing test results)

Networking

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer AssistTM, Acer VisionArtTM, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock

Dimensions

354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.63 inches

1.49 kg (3.28 lbs)

Name

Acer Aspire 14 AI

Model

A14-61M/A14-61MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processors

AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor

AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 processor

Graphics

AMD RadeonTM 860M graphics (integrated)

AMD RadeonTM 840M graphics (integrated)

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

14" 16:10 OLED WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:

Up to 16.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2025 test results)
Up to 18.5 hours (based on video playback test results)
Up to 16.5 hours (based on web browsing test results)

Networking

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter

Dimensions

312 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.28 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)

1.25 kg (2.76 lbs.)

Name

Acer Aspire 16 AI

Model

A16-61M/A16-61MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processors

AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350 processor

AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 processor

Graphics

AMD RadeonTM 860M graphics (integrated)

AMD RadeonTM 840M graphics (integrated)

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

16" 16:10 OLED WUXGA+ (2048x1280), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4, NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

FHD IR camera (1920x1080), 1080p HD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery

Networking

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Microsoft Pluton security processor, Facial recognition, privacy shutter

Dimensions

354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.63 inches)

1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)

Name

Acer Aspire 14 AI

Model

A14-11M/A14-11MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home for ARM64

Processors

Snapdragon® X X1-26-100 processor

CPU

Qualcomm OryonTM CPU

Graphics

Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU

NPU

Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

14" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

QHD IR camera (2560x1440), 1440p QHD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
Up to 28 hours (based on video playback test results)
Up to 17 hours (based on web browsing test results)

Networking

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock

Dimensions

312.4 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.29 x 8.89 x 0.63 inches)

1.26 kg (2.77 lbs)

Name

Acer Aspire 16 AI

Model

A16-11M/A16-11MT

Operating System

Windows 11 Home for ARM64

Processors

Snapdragon® X X1-26-100 processor

CPU

Qualcomm OryonTM CPU

Graphics

Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU

NPU

Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory, dual-channel support

Display

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200), 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut

16" 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) 120 Hz refresh rate, 45 % NTSC color gamut

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with MicroSD card reader support

Camera

QHD IR camera (2560x1440), 1440p QHD video, with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual-mic support

Ports

Two USB 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one supporting power-off USB charging), HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card slot, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, battery life:
Up to 27 hours (based on video playback test results)
Up to 18 hours (based on web browsing test results)

Networking

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Features

Copilot+ PC + hotkey, Acer My Key, Acer SenseTM, Acer PurifiedVoiceTM 2.0, Acer PurifiedViewTM 2.0, Acer LiveArtTM 2.0

Security

Facial recognition, privacy shutter, Kensington lock

Dimensions

355.5 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (13.99 x 9.87 x 0.63 inches)

1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, Adreno and Qualcomm Oryon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[1] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out through 2025; timing varies. See aka/copilotpluspcs
[2] EPEAT ratings may vary by country - please see for registration status by country.

SOURCE Acer

