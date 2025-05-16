HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF FIFTH AVENUE INSURANCE AGENCY IN OKLAHOMA

CHICAGO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Fifth Avenue Insurance Agency (Fifth Avenue). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Guy Feist is the President of Fifth Avenue. He has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including building a truly unique, technology-based risk-purchasing platform. Feist will join Hub Mid-America.

"Fifth Avenue has a strong reputation in the market, and we are excited to welcome Guy Feist and his team to the Hub family," said Travis Biggert, President of Hub Mid-America region. "Additionally, Fifth Avenue's unique approach to medical professional liability coverage will provide Hub clients across our platform unparalleled market access and pricing."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED