Deputy Speaker Stresses Qatar's Unwavering Support For Palestinian Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: The Shura Council has concluded its participation in the 19th Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC) Conference, in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

Deputy Speaker of Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti chaired the legislature's delegation to the four-day event, marking the PUIC Silver Jubilee under the theme of good governance and strong institutions as pillars of resilience.

Dr. Al Sulaiti told the plenary session that Islamic parliaments must play a greater role in advocating for just causes, primarily the Palestinian cause, and defending Muslim peoples facing occupation and discrimination.

She spotlighted Qatar's continued diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to halt the aggression against the Palestinian people, in coordination with Egypt and the United States of America, stressing Qatar's unwavering support for Palestinian rights despite the occupying entity-led disinformation campaigns.

Meanwhile, Al Sulaiti brought to the fore Doha's hosting of international conferences and establishing specialised centres to promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue. She noted Qatar's impartial mediation efforts that earned global confidence.

She also called for greater efforts across the Islamic world to build strong institutions, consolidate good governance, achieve social justice and sustainable development, empower youth and women, and promote political participation as an effective means of addressing the roots of extremism and violence.

The event issued the Jakarta Declaration, which emphasised the centrality of the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the immediate release of Palestinian prisoners, the rejection of displacement or annexation schemes, and support for the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

The communique also called for the imposition of sanctions on the Israeli occupation, the prosecution of perpetrators of crimes against Palestinians before international courts, and the need to continue providing humanitarian support through UN agencies, most notably UNRWA.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening good governance and building strong institutions in member states as a fundamental pillar for achieving development, stability, and confronting challenges, the statement also highlighted the need to adopt the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, activate the oversight role of parliaments, and expand popular participation in decision-making, which will contribute to the advancement of Islamic societies and the fulfilment of the aspirations of their peoples.