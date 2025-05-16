Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Public Works Min.: May 16Th...Milestone In Kuwaiti Women's Journey


2025-05-16 06:02:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, May 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan said that May 16th would represent a milestone in the history of Kuwaiti democracy, through which Kuwaiti women attained their political rights in voting and candidacy.
Dr. Al-Mashaan told KUNA on the occasion of Kuwaiti Women's Day, which falls on May 16 of each year, that Kuwaiti women have played a pioneering role in the development process since the pre-oil era until today, proving their competence and leadership.
She added that history will never forget the honorable stances of Kuwaiti women martyrs during the brutal Iraqi occupation of 1990, embodying the highest values of self-sacrifice in courageously confronting the occupier.
Dr. Al-Mashaan explained that celebrating this day would embody the honorable legacy of Kuwaiti women and affirm the supportive environment that has strengthened their political, social, and economic presence, giving them the confidence to innovate and excel in various fields. (end)
