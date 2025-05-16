Potentially Dangerous 366-Meter Asteroid Approaches Earth

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, May 24, asteroid 387746 (2003 MH4), which is considered potentially dangerous, will fly near the Earth.

This was reported by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ukrinform reports.

According to NASA , the length of the celestial object is 366 meters. The distance from 387746 (2003 MH4) to the planet Earth will be 6,676,580 km.

If an asteroid approaches the Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers and its size exceeds 150 meters, NASA considers it a“potentially hazardous object.”

Space rock 387746 (2003 MH4) falls under both parameters simultaneously.

Photo: NASA