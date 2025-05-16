Foxconn And Robust.AI Partner To Scale Production Of Warehouse Automation Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Foxconn to partner with Robust to develop warehouse automation robots

May 16, 2025 by Mai Tao

Robust , a developer of AI-driven warehouse automation, has agreed a strategic manufacturing partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn , the world's largest electronics manufacturing services provider, to expand production of its flagship Carter multi-function collaborative robotics platform.

The partnership will enable Robust to rapidly fulfill increasing demand from its growing international customer base and strengthen the resilience of its supply chain and manufacturing operations.

According to a recent Global Market Insights report, the warehouse automation market is forecasted to grow from $26.5 billion in 2024 to $115.8 billion by 2034 – a compound annual growth rate of 15.9 percent.

However, 80 percent of warehouses lack any automation – not even a conveyor belt according to ResearchandMarkets.

While AI is poised to create efficiencies in many industries, labor-intensive jobs in logistics and manufacturing require improvements in both physical capabilities and digital intelligence.

Designed to augment existing warehouse operations and workforce, Carter's drop-in automation capabilities help global manufacturing and logistics providers achieve significant productivity gains.

Its collaborative, software-defined functionality allows facilities to dynamically switch functions between fulfillment picking, point-to-point transport, or a mobile sorting wall.

This unprecedented flexibility enables customers to easily adapt to changing needs and workflows without additional infrastructure costs.

Robust recently announced that its Carter fleet deployment at a DHL Supply Chain facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivered more than 60 percent productivity gains to existing picking operations within weeks of implementation.

Anthony Jules, CEO of Robust, says:“As shifting supply chains and international tariffs add complexity and costs to global logistics operations, our strategic manufacturing partnership with Foxconn will enable us to rapidly fulfil orders for Carter robots, which are delivering improved productivity and efficiency to some of the world's largest logistics and manufacturing companies.

“Foxconn's unparalleled global manufacturing capabilities make it one of the most trusted partners for advanced manufacturing in the world. Our combined robotics expertise will help multinational companies rapidly and cost-effectively streamline their logistics and warehousing operations and augment existing workforces with collaborative robotic automation solutions.”

Bob Deng, EVP at Foxconn, says:“Foxconn is pleased to expand its manufacturing partnership with Robust and help accelerate and scale the production of its innovative Carter robotics platform worldwide.

“Our close collaboration at the onset of Carter's development has contributed to the maturity, scalability and reliability of the platform and its manufacturing processes, allowing customers to confidently invest in Robust's unique warehouse automation solution and see immediate improvement in their warehousing and logistics capabilities.”

As part of its“3+3” development strategy, Foxconn has been building a diverse range of robots tailored to different application scenarios, and has even gone further to assist customers in manufacturing their own robotic products.

The partnership with Robust marks another milestone for Foxconn in the robotics industry.

Over the past few months, Foxconn engineers have been working closely with Robust AI, training and helping build Carter robots in the US for the past several months, which will greatly decrease production and deployment times as manufacturing scales.