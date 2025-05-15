FTX To Disburse Over $5 Billion To Creditors In Second Payout Phase

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

FTX is set to initiate its second round of creditor distributions on 30 May 2025, aiming to disburse more than $5 billion to eligible claimants. This follows the initial payouts that commenced in February, targeting creditors with claims under $50,000. The forthcoming distribution will focus on creditors with larger claims, marking a significant step in the exchange's bankruptcy resolution process.

The distribution process will be facilitated through BitGo and Kraken, the designated Distribution Service Providers . Claimants can expect to receive their funds within one to three business days post-distribution. To qualify, creditors must have completed Know Your Customer verification, submitted necessary tax forms, and onboarded with one of the DSPs by the record date of 11 April 2025. Failure to meet these requirements may result in forfeiture of the distribution.

Under the Chapter 11 Plan, the recovery rates vary across different claim categories. Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims are set to receive 72% of their claim value, US Customer Entitlement Claims 54%, General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims 61% each, and Convenience Claims 120%. These percentages are based on the USD value of assets at the time of FTX's bankruptcy filing in November 2022, not accounting for subsequent market fluctuations.

FTX's estate, under the leadership of CEO John J. Ray III, has approximately $11.4 billion earmarked for creditor repayments. The second distribution phase is a continuation of the estate's efforts to resolve the claims of a diverse creditor base, including customers, vendors, and trading partners. The process underscores the complexities involved in unwinding the operations of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

The selection of BitGo and Kraken as DSPs is strategic, considering their capabilities in handling large-scale digital asset transactions. Both platforms offer options for claimants to convert their distributions into digital assets or withdraw funds in fiat currency, subject to applicable fees and regulations. However, once a claimant selects a DSP, the choice is irrevocable, and distributions will be routed exclusively through the chosen provider.

The upcoming distribution is part of FTX's broader strategy to address the claims of its creditors systematically. The estate has emphasized the importance of compliance with the outlined procedures to ensure a smooth distribution process. Claimants are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines provided in the FTX Customer Portal to facilitate timely receipt of their funds.

FTX's collapse in 2022 sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry, leading to increased scrutiny and calls for more robust regulatory frameworks. The ongoing distribution efforts represent a critical phase in the exchange's bankruptcy proceedings, offering some restitution to affected parties. While the repayments are based on historical asset values, they provide a measure of closure for many creditors who have awaited resolution for over two years.

