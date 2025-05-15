Thorogood Workwear Launches USA-Made Collection And Limited-Edition Western Stars & Stripes Boot Ahead Of Memorial Day

The collection includes rugged work pants, functional overalls, quilted vests for lightweight warmth, and heavyweight tees-all designed and manufactured in the United States with USA and globally sourced components. Most of the apparel in the line is treated with DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating for added protection against the elements. Each piece is engineered with tradespeople in mind, using premium materials like Cordura® ripstop canvas, moisture-wicking linings, and triple-needle reinforced stitching for long-lasting durability.

Thoughtful functionality is at the core of every garment-from multiple utility and hidden pockets to knee pad openings and integrated features like a microfiber chamois sunglass wipe. This is workwear made to move, built to last, and designed to serve the everyday needs of American workers. The collection represents Thorogood Workwear's commitment to quality, performance, and building gear that reflects the strength and resilience of the American workforce.

Exclusive Western Stars & Stripes Boot: A Statement of Patriotism and Performance

As a bold enhancement to this launch, is the limited-edition Thorogood Western Stars & Stripes Waterproof 11" Crazy Horse Nano Safety Toe Work Boot for Men . Made with Crazy Horse full-grain American leather and stitched with an American flag across the shaft, the boot features a Nano safety toe, Ultimate Shock AbsorptionTM footbed, Wyatt 90 outsole, and Goodyear Storm Welt construction. It's waterproof, oil- and slip-resistant, and built to perform with electrical hazard protection. This boot will be available in extremely limited quantities, sold exclusively on ThorogoodWorkwear .

A Mission-Driven Approach to American-Made Gear

"We wanted this collection to be a true reflection of what our customers value most: durability, integrity, and American craftsmanship," said Tori Colbert, Vice President of Licensed Brands at Thorogood Workwear . "As a USA manufacturer ourselves, this collection is especially meaningful. From fabric sourcing to final assembly, we built this gear the same way our customers work-hands-on and built to last."

Continuing a Legacy of American Craftsmanship

This launch continues the legacy of Weinbrenner Shoe Company , the Wisconsin-based manufacturer behind Thorogood® since 1892, and reinforces Thorogood Workwear's mission to serve as a leader in premium USA-Made workwear.

Words from the Original Makers

"We're the real deal, not a marketing company that's come up with a story that will change five years from now. We've been living this story for more than 130 years." said Jeff Burns, President of Weinbrenner Shoe Company . "It validates everything that we do. We show up at work every day, we work our tails off, and we're proud of what we do."

Pre-Order Launch for Memorial Day

The Thorogood USA-Made Collection and exclusive Western Stars & Stripes Boot will be available for pre-order beginning May 21, 2025 , only on ThorogoodWorkwear -a timely tribute to America's workforce in celebration of Memorial Day.

Press Contact:

Stephanie Braland

[email protected]



Note to editors: High-resolution imagery, behind-the-scenes factory footage, and interview opportunities available upon request.

SOURCE Thorogood Workwear