Response Plus Holding Wins Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May, 2025: Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has won the Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award at the recognition ceremony of the Economy Middle East Summit held in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading International Financial Centre.

The ceremony honored visionary leaders across eight industries, including three award categories in the Healthcare sector. Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM, and Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of RPM, received the award, testifying to the company's continued commitment to excellence in onsite healthcare, emergency medical services, and occupational health across the UAE and globally.

In his comments, Dr Rohil Raghavan said:“Receiving the Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award is a great achievement and exemplifies RPM's unwavering commitment to playing a pivotal role in building the UAE's exceptional medical infrastructure, pioneering new healthcare innovations and elevating industry standards, particularly in pre-hospital care. We thank Economy Middle East for recognizing RPM's innovation and capabilities.”

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 420 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA, Oman, India, Jordan, UK, Switzerland, and Norway. The Group's subsidiaries include Prometheus Medical, OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, Health Tech Training Centre, and Global Medical Air Evacuation.