HCS Congratulates Presidio Graduate School And The University Of Redlands On Successful Merger Completion

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS), a leading consultancy specializing in higher education mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, extends its congratulations to its former client, Presidio Graduate School, and the University of Redlands on the successful completion of their merger. HCS supported Presidio Graduate School by conducting a partner identification study and engagement phase, ultimately helping narrow the potential merger partners to four finalists. The University of Redlands officially announced the merger's completion on April 22.

HCS played a pivotal role in the initial stages of this significant partnership, beginning its engagement with Presidio Graduate School in December 2021. The initial Partner Identification Study identified the University of Redlands as a strong potential merger partner. The crucial engagement process included developing a prospectus and facilitating meaningful conversations with prospective institutions, ultimately leading to the successful agreement with the University of Redlands.

The merger has established the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions within the University of Redlands' School of Business & Society, located on the University's San Francisco Bay Area campus. This center will carry forward Presidio's academic programs focused on integrating sustainability, equity, and social impact, ensuring continued delivery and relevance.

Reflecting on the merger's successful completion, the HCS Senior Consultant, Guilbert Hentschke, Ph.D., stated, "HCS worked closely with our partners at Presidio throughout the complex partner exploration process. The HCS team was happy to bring our expertise forward in identifying the right strategic fit for Presidio by guiding and navigating the intricacies of the merger. We appreciate Presidio and the University of Redlands for allowing us to play a critical role in achieving this positive outcome for both institutions."

Brian Weinblatt, founder of HCS, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the successful integration of Presidio Graduate School and the University of Redlands. It was a privilege to partner with Presidio and its leadership, and we deeply appreciated their trust and collaborative spirit throughout this journey. The establishment of the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions is a testament to the vision and dedication of both institutions."

The merger ensures the long-term viability of Presidio's academic programs and expands the University of Redlands' capacity to deliver sustainability-focused education. HCS commends both institutions for their dedication to a smooth transition and looks forward to the continued success of the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions.

About Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS):

Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS) is the country's only full-service consultancy focused on mergers, closures, acquisitions, and related transactions for higher education institutions in the United States. With experienced current and former college and university leaders, HCS provides expert guidance in governance, finance, academic affairs, student affairs, advancement, enrollment services, and more. Learn more at .

Contact:

305-209-7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions

