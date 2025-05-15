403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Signal Today 15/05: Builds Breakout Base (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 108,250. Add a stop-loss at 100,000. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 108,250.
The pair needs to flip this resistance level to continue the uptrend, potentially to the cup and handle target at 103,440.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin Price Daily Chart AnalysisThe daily chart shows that Bitcoin dropped and bottomed at $74,640 in April and then bounced back by about 40% to the current $103,420. It formed a double-bottom pattern around the 76,690 level, and then moved above the neckline at $88,695. A double-bottom is one of the most bullish reversal chart patterns in technical analysis.The pair has also formed another cup-and-handle-like pattern whose upper side is at 108,256. Its depth is about 30%, meaning that the target price is $140,592. This target is derived from measuring the same distance from the cup's upper side.The bullish outlook is being supported by the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), a sign that bulls are in control. More gains will be confirmed if the pair moves above the cup's upper side. A drop below the support at 100,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment