Ambi Robotics Sells Out Ambistack Systems For 2025 As Fortune 500 Demand Surges

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ambi Robotics sells out of AmbiStack systems as 'Fortune 500 customer demand accelerates'

May 15, 2025 by Mai Tao

Ambi Robotics , a developer of AI-powered robotic sorting and stacking solutions for warehouse operations, says its latest product, AmbiStack, is“sold out for 2025 following strong market demand from Fortune 500 shipping and logistics customers”.

Since being introduced to the market in January, AmbiStack has received significant interest from leading logistics companies who are ready to embrace next-generation AI technologies that drive increased throughput and multiply productivity across operations.

Initial customer deployments of the robotic systems begin mid-year, with 2025 inventory“fully reserved”, according to the company.

Ambi Robotics is ramping up its production capacity to support significant growth and strategic deployments, and its manufacturing capabilities will be scaled to fulfill demand from customers waitlisted into 2026.

Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics, says:“Developed directly in response to customer feedback, AmbiStack fills a real gap in the market.

“Retail and logistics giants needed a smarter, scalable way to handle stacking inbound and outbound packages with speed and accuracy as volumes keep rising, and they needed it a long time ago. Selling out our first full year of product just months after launch shows how urgent the demand truly is.”

AmbiStack is an AI-powered robotic stacking solution designed to optimize material handling operations. The solution's multipick capability allows it to pick and place multiple items simultaneously, exceeding manual palletizing rates.

Its modular design enables sorting and stacking to multiple pallets with a single machine, reducing the need for constant pallet removal and enabling round-the-clock operations.

Pre-trained in simulation, AmbiStack is ready to deploy from day one, adapting seamlessly to different facility layouts. It uses a breakthrough in simulation to reality (Sim2Real) reinforcement learning to stack random boxes with high density.

AmbiStack continuously improves its performance post-deployment by leveraging data collected in real-world operations. This data-driven feedback loop is central to the solution's long-term value.

To reinforce its commitment to customer data security, Ambi Robotics received its first Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit report, which had no exceptions – an added validation of the standards the company continues to maintain.

Jeff Mahler, CTO of Ambi Robotics, says:“As our robotic solutions continue to scale within warehouses, so does the amount of robot data for training foundation models.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a critical step in ensuring secure data management and reinforcing trust with enterprise customers, especially as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve.”

Ambi Robotics follows strict protocols for data access, handling and retention to safeguard customer information. The company conducts regular security audits and testing, including third-party penetration tests, to uphold the highest standards of protection.

All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit, and the AmbiOS operating system is hosted across multiple geographically distributed data centers with built-in redundancies.

Ambi Robotics supports customer Single Sign-On (SSO) for secure login and uses data for remote support and continuous system improvement, including AI retraining.

Ambi Robotics is well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of intelligent automation across the supply chain.

As the company expands deployments and scales production, it remains focused on delivering reliable, secure and high-performance AI-powered robotic systems that meet the evolving needs of the world's largest retailers and logistics providers.