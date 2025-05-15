National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Launches Jumpstart Initiative, Bringing Louisiana High School Students To Chicago For Immersive Experience At The National Restaurant Association Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) JumpStart – will give students a front-row look at the trends and people shaping the restaurant and foodservice industry, showcasing the limitless opportunities that are available in the sector that currently employs more than 15.7 million Americans. Imagined and brought to life by former National Restaurant Association Chair Scott Redler, co-founder of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, JumpStart was created to augment the ProStart classroom experience through real-world interaction with the restaurant industry and its leaders.

Louisiana high schoolers win trip to Chicago for National Restaurant Association Show

The Foundation created the program in the fall of 2024, and students from W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center were selected for the Foundation's inaugural JumpStart grant. As part of the application process, students were asked to explain how the JumpStart experience would benefit their restaurant career aspirations, while educators explained how the trip would improve their ProStart classroom experience. Learn why the experience is important to these young ProStart students here .

"JumpStart is a unique way to cultivate and invest in the next generation of restaurant industry talent – a mission that is a cornerstone of the Foundation's work," said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "I'm excited to witness the ways this immersive experience sparks imagination and wonder in these students around the excitement in our industry – along with the knowledge that they can be part of it."

Highlights of the JumpStart experience include:



Industry Immersion: Students will visit The National Restaurant Association Show, where they will have the chance to see the latest trends, innovations, and technologies in the restaurant industry.



Expert Interactions: The students will meet with industry experts, including Chef Carla Hall, gaining insights and advice that will help them begin their career journey in the culinary field.

Comprehensive Coverage: The grant covers all essential expenses, including travel, accommodation, and participation fees, ensuring a stress-free and enriching experience for the students and their educator.

ProStart – the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's nationwide career and technical education program – has equipped more than 1 million high school students with career-ready culinary and restaurant management skills. The program is designed to equip students with restaurant-specific certifications and competencies, over 400 hours of practical work experience, and access to restaurant and hospitality apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities. Students complete the ProStart program ready to join a professional kitchen or advance to higher education. Today, the program reaches 222,000 students at 2,200 schools.

Learn more about how ProStart is investing in tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice leaders here .

About ProStart ®

ProStart®, a nationwide, two-year high school career and technical education program uniting the classroom and restaurant industry, reaches nearly 222,000 students at almost 2,200 high schools throughout all states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. ProStart gives students a platform to discover and develop new interests and talents, while teaching employability skills like teamwork, professional behavior, time management and communication.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants .

