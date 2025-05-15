AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives $96K From Purina Parent Club Partnership Program For Canine Health Research

RALEIGH, N.C., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through knowledge and discovery, announces a substantial research investment through its ongoing collaboration with Purina® and dedicated breed organizations. Through the Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program, $95,573 has been directed toward innovative canine health research that directly benefits dogs.

This donation continues a longstanding collaboration between CHF and Purina that has channeled more than $9 million into canine health research, breed rescue, and educational efforts since 2002. CHF is grateful for Purina's commitment to using the PPCP program to fund programs that advance the future of canine health.

PPCP creates a direct line between passionate breed enthusiasts and the scientific advances that help their dogs live longer lives, allowing Purina® Pro Club® members to put the Purina Points they've earned, by purchasing qualifying pet foods and submitting proofs of purchase, towards canine health research. An annual donation from Purina is shared between Purina Pro Club members' designated parent breed club and that breed club's Donor Advised Fund at CHF.

"We are proud to continue supporting canine health research through the PPCP Program," says Scott Smith, Managing Director at Purina and CHF Board Member. "The program's success is a testament to our shared goal: to give dogs healthier lives."

"We are grateful for the generous support Purina provides year after year through this program," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. "Thanks to their sustained commitment, dedicated dog lovers and breed clubs play an influential role in advancing research that improves the health of the dogs we cherish."

Additional collaborations between these two organizations include Purina's sponsorship of CHF's biennial National Parent Club Canine Health Conference and the commemorative brick program at the Event Center at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, MO (akcchf/brick ). These programs embody the shared commitment between Purina, CHF, and breed organizations to support healthy vibrant lives for the dogs that enrich our world.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at .

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation

