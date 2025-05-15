Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening Of Blackhawk In East Tucson, AZ

Guests are invited to tour a beautifully appointed model home and explore the community's exclusive amenities, including scenic pocket parks and multiuse trails.

Blackhawk is ideal for those seeking a new single-family home designed especially for today's homebuyers who want transparent, all-in pricing. With homes starting in the $300s, buyers enjoy exceptional value without compromising on style or comfort.

"We couldn't be more excited about Blackhawk's grand opening and introducing our new, thoughtfully crafted floorplans," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "Homeowners will enjoy experiencing this perfect blend of value, style and convenience that makes Blackhawk an outstanding place to call home."

Today's discerning buyers also expect included features. Blackhawk homes provide popular features such as open-concept living, tankless water heaters, energy-efficient heat pumps, and gas barbecue stubs for year-round outdoor entertaining.

The community offers four flexible one- and two-story floorplans - Bisque, Cedar, Ivory, and Walnut - ranging from 1,460 to 2,489 square feet with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Select plans include a first-floor owner's suite for added convenience and privacy. Every design reflects Mattamy's commitment to thoughtful layouts and stylish finishes, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.

Located between Wilmot and Craycroft, Blackhawk offers quick access to I-10 and is just minutes from shopping, dining and major employment hubs. Tucson International Airport is only five miles away, and vibrant downtown Tucson - with its mix of historic charm, cultural attractions and restaurants - is just 13.5 miles from the community.

