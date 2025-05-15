Cut Above The Rest: STIHL Powers Up Your Yard For Spring Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It doesn't take a total overhaul-just the right mindset, a little elbow grease, and a few go-to power tools fromto kickstart your lawn care routine. As a leading brand of outdoor power equipment, STIHL encourages homeowners to get outside, gear up, and transform their lawns into lush, inviting spaces they can enjoy all season long.

"Spring lawn care isn't about perfection-it's about preparation," says Sara Bendrick, licensed landscape contractor, TV personality and STIHL spokesperson. "A few thoughtful steps now-like a good first mow or cleaning out debris-can make all the difference when setting the stage for a season of easy maintenance."

As the grass wakes up and the days get longer, now's the perfect time to tackle the yard with Bendrick's go-to preparation tips:

1. Give your grass room to breathe.

"Before your lawn can thrive, it needs a clean slate," says Bendrick. "Start by clearing away leftover leaves, twigs, and other debris from winter with a leaf blower. It's amazing how quickly a yard looks refreshed once everything is cleared away, and giving your grass room to breathe is the first step to healthier growth."

2. Mow with purpose.

"That first cut of the season sets the tone. Trim your grass to a moderate height, making sure not to go too short too soon. A clean, even mow not only boosts curb appeal but helps strengthen roots and encourages fuller, greener coverage in the weeks ahead."

3. Sharpen the details.

"Edges and borders often get overlooked, but they're the finishing touch that pulls everything together. Tidy up the areas along sidewalks, flower beds, and fences to give your lawn a polished, intentional look. A reliable trimmer can make all the difference here."

Once you know what your lawn needs, it's all about having the right tools to bring those plans to life. STIHL takes the guesswork out of lawn care with reliable, powerful equipment that makes every step of spring cleaning more efficient. Featured products for spring include:



BGA 60 Battery-Powered Blower – Turn your weekend yard cleanup into a power move with the STIHL BGA 60 . This sleek, battery-powered blower packs serious punch with just the push of a button-no gas, no fuss, just effortless cleanup. Clear patios, tidy walkways, and reclaim your outdoor spaces with low noise and a blast of performance that makes it almost too easy.

RMA 460 V Battery-Powered Lawn Mower – Step into next-gen mowing with the STIHL RMA 460 V battery-powered push mower -where quiet performance meets serious cutting power . No pull cords. No emissions. Just press and mow. With a wide 19" mowing deck , adjustable height settings , and compatibility with the STIHL AK Battery System , the RMA 460 V delivers the clean, precise cut you want-with none of the noise or maintenance you don't.

Now through June 30th , get a free AK 30 battery when you purchase the RMA 460 V mower set with battery and charger-a $160 savings . Less maintenance. Less noise. More time to enjoy the results.

FSA 57 Battery-Powered Trimmer – Lightweight, low-noise, and easy to handle, this battery-powered trimmer delivers crisp, clean edges that'll have the whole neighborhood talking. Designed for comfort and built for performance, it turns yard work into a quick, satisfying part of your weekend routine.

Now through June 30th , get a free AK 20 battery when you purchase the FSA 57 trimmer set with battery and charger-a $140 savings . More power, less hassle, and a yard that stands out.

