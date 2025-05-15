City Wide Facility Solutions Announces New Ownership Of Lehigh Valley Location

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is pleased to announce new ownership of its Lehigh Valley location under Adri Osman. With more than 30 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, and operational leadership, Osman is poised to continue delivering exceptional facility solutions to clients throughout the region.Osman's career includes engineering roles at industry giants such as Boeing and GE, along with senior leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. His expertise in process optimization, operational excellence, and continuous improvement has shaped a results-driven leadership style.“My approach to leading City Wide Lehigh Valley is grounded in years of mentoring business leaders to achieve sustainable success,” said Osman.“I'm passionate about cultivating a culture of accountability and growth-watching my team develop and thrive is the most fulfilling part of this journey.”After decades in Corporate America, Osman sought a new challenge.“In 2024, I knew it was time to leave the corporate world and apply my skills to building something of my own. City Wide stood out for its B2B contract model and focus on long-term client relationships-not just transactional work. The exceptional support and values-driven culture made the decision even easier.”City Wide Facility Solutions offers a streamlined approach to facility management by coordinating more than 20 services under one point of contact. From janitorial and disinfecting to handyman and parking lot maintenance services, City Wide helps commercial property managers and building owners reduce complexity and save time.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Lehigh Valley and the services it manages, please visitAbout City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities-they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

Isabella Melcher

City Wide Facility Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.