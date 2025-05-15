Putin Seeks Ukraine 'Vassalization': Japanese Expert In Interview

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the war in Ukraine has ground into its third year, ceasefire negotiations have continued to falter . Despite mounting casualties and international fatigue, Russia shows little interest in halting its campaign. Ukraine, for its part, sees little to gain from any deal that would involve ceding territory.

To that end, recent American efforts to broker a truce have sparked significant debate. While some see these attempts as driven by a genuine desire for peace, others contend that Washington's focus on quick resolution overlooks the stark realities on the ground.

In an interview for Asia Times, Atsuko Higashino, a professor of international studies at Tsukuba University, offered her insights on the issue. An expert in European security, she has been a prolific commentator on the Ukraine war since its outbreak.

How would you evaluate the ceasefire negotiations so far?

There have been numerous failed attempts at ceasefire negotiations, largely due to the Trump administration's naive understanding of the situation in Ukraine and its misreading of both sides' intentions. While Russia has faced setbacks in the southeast it continues to advance overall, albeit small and slow, having even regained territory in the Kursk region.

From Moscow's perspective, now is hardly the time to stop. If the war drags on, Ukraine could be further weakened and Russia may stand to gain even more territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine has nothing to gain from a ceasefire that involves giving up its land.

The Trump administration seems to have overlooked this reality. Its approach to ceasefire talks is based on the mistaken belief that a deal heavily favoring Russia – with Ukraine making major concessions and Russia making few – could somehow succeed. This reflects a deeper misunderstanding of the conflict's dynamics.

What do you think is Putin's ultimate goal?