Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Departs Qatar, Bounds for UAE to Conclude Gulf Tour

2025-05-15 09:46:46
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump left Qatar on Thursday en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the final destination of his current tour of the Gulf region.

A correspondent reported that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani bid farewell to Trump at the airport.

The UAE marks the third and concluding stop on Trump’s itinerary, following earlier visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Trump's upcoming stop in Abu Dhabi will be the first visit by a sitting U.S. president in 17 years.

Trump previously mentioned that he might head to Istanbul on Friday “if it was appropriate,” noting that Türkiye is set to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"If something happened, I’d go Friday (to Istanbul), if it was appropriate," Trump stated at a meeting with business leaders in Qatar.

