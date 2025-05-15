403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Departs Qatar, Bounds for UAE to Conclude Gulf Tour
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump left Qatar on Thursday en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the final destination of his current tour of the Gulf region.
A correspondent reported that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani bid farewell to Trump at the airport.
The UAE marks the third and concluding stop on Trump’s itinerary, following earlier visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Trump's upcoming stop in Abu Dhabi will be the first visit by a sitting U.S. president in 17 years.
Trump previously mentioned that he might head to Istanbul on Friday “if it was appropriate,” noting that Türkiye is set to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"If something happened, I’d go Friday (to Istanbul), if it was appropriate," Trump stated at a meeting with business leaders in Qatar.
A correspondent reported that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani bid farewell to Trump at the airport.
The UAE marks the third and concluding stop on Trump’s itinerary, following earlier visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Trump's upcoming stop in Abu Dhabi will be the first visit by a sitting U.S. president in 17 years.
Trump previously mentioned that he might head to Istanbul on Friday “if it was appropriate,” noting that Türkiye is set to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"If something happened, I’d go Friday (to Istanbul), if it was appropriate," Trump stated at a meeting with business leaders in Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment