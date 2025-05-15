403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Ministers Convene in Baghdad
(MENAFN) A high-level Arab ministerial gathering commenced in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on Thursday.
The primary aim of this assembly was to lay the groundwork for the forthcoming Arab summit, scheduled to take place on May 17.
The session was inaugurated with an address by the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani. Representing the nation currently presiding over the Arab summit, Al-Zayani opened the meeting before officially transferring the chairmanship to Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.
During his remarks, Minister Hussein emphasized Iraq’s unwavering backing for "stability in Syria."
Following his comments, he declared the conclusion of the initial open session and transitioned the meeting into a closed-door format.
The annual Arab summit this year will convene under the theme: "Dialogue, Solidarity, and Development."
It is set to tackle a wide range of pressing topics, notably the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 53,000 individuals since October 2023.
The primary aim of this assembly was to lay the groundwork for the forthcoming Arab summit, scheduled to take place on May 17.
The session was inaugurated with an address by the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani. Representing the nation currently presiding over the Arab summit, Al-Zayani opened the meeting before officially transferring the chairmanship to Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.
During his remarks, Minister Hussein emphasized Iraq’s unwavering backing for "stability in Syria."
Following his comments, he declared the conclusion of the initial open session and transitioned the meeting into a closed-door format.
The annual Arab summit this year will convene under the theme: "Dialogue, Solidarity, and Development."
It is set to tackle a wide range of pressing topics, notably the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 53,000 individuals since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment