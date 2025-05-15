Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Ministers Convene in Baghdad

2025-05-15 09:20:04
(MENAFN) A high-level Arab ministerial gathering commenced in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, on Thursday.

The primary aim of this assembly was to lay the groundwork for the forthcoming Arab summit, scheduled to take place on May 17.

The session was inaugurated with an address by the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani. Representing the nation currently presiding over the Arab summit, Al-Zayani opened the meeting before officially transferring the chairmanship to Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

During his remarks, Minister Hussein emphasized Iraq’s unwavering backing for "stability in Syria."

Following his comments, he declared the conclusion of the initial open session and transitioned the meeting into a closed-door format.

The annual Arab summit this year will convene under the theme: "Dialogue, Solidarity, and Development."

It is set to tackle a wide range of pressing topics, notably the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 53,000 individuals since October 2023.

