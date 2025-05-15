Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Voices Support for Syria's Stability Amid U.S. Sanction Relief

2025-05-15 09:16:32
(MENAFN) China expressed its support for Syria's stability and growth following US President Donald Trump's announcement to lift sanctions on the war-torn country.

Beijing "has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions," stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, as reported by a media outlet.

"We sympathize with the difficulties suffered by the Syrian people and support Syria in pursuing peaceful and inclusive domestic and foreign policies to restore stability and development, which is also in line with the common expectations of the international community," Lin added.

On Tuesday, during the 2025 Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump revealed plans to lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions, offering Syria “a chance at greatness.”

