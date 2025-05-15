403
Indian Students At Universities Of Birmingham And Glasgow To Get Competitive Advantage Through Exclusive Careers Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, May 15, 2025: University of Birmingham and University of Glasgow, Russell Group universities ranked in the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings, have joined forces to enhance employability support for their Indian and other international students.
As part of this initiative, a new graduate careers role based in India will be established to provide tailored employability support to returning graduates. This in-country role will collaborate with Indian employers, alumni networks, and industry advisory boards to offer practical support through pre-entry briefings, skills development programmes, and post-graduation engagement. Additionally, both universities will offer enhanced support to international students during their studies in the UK. Dedicated International Engagement Teams within their Careers Services will provide access to bespoke career advice, alumni mentoring opportunities, and employer-led events aimed at bettering student outcomes.
Talking about the partnership between the two universities and the impact of the joint programme on international students, Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Birmingham, said, "International students have a prominent place in our student community, and we are committed to helping them make the most of graduate opportunities. Together with the University of Glasgow, we will provide a competitive advantage for our international students and provide unparalleled support and opportunities as our graduates begin their careers."
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Glasgow, added, "Our partnership with the University of Birmingham builds on a shared vision to enhance support for students and broaden career opportunities worldwide. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting international students not only during their studies but also in their transition to professional life – opening up new pathways to success and strengthening our global alumni community."
This initiative reflects a broader ambition shared by both universities to deliver lasting impact beyond the classroom-equipping students to succeed in a globally connected economy. Alongside the newly announced India programme, a similar support model for Chinese graduates is also being developed, further demonstrating the universities' commitment to international student success. Working with partners in these countries, the universities will build on their existing strong links to top employers and over 400,000 exceptional alumni, supporting access to work opportunities, and up-to-date advice.
From May 2025, the programme will be accessible to both current students and graduates for up to five years after graduation-offering sustained support as they navigate the early stages of their careers.
About the University of Birmingham
· The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world's top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, educators and more than 40,000 students from over 150 countries.
· England's first civic university, the University of Birmingham is proud to be rooted in of one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in the country. A member of the Russell Group and a founding member of the Universitas 21 global network of research universities, the University of Birmingham has been changing the way the world works for more than a century and celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2025.
About the University of Glasgow
· The University of Glasgow is a world top 100 university and a member of the prestigious Russell Group of leading UK research universities. Our community has more than 40,000 world changers from across the UK and from more than 140 nationalities globally. Our campus is situated at the heart of one of Europe's most vibrant cities.
· As a globally connected university, we work in partnership with others across the world to advance global solutions to real-world problems. We are proud to be a founding member of the university networks Universitas 21 and The Guild of European Research Intensive Universities. From pioneering medical advances to shaping policy and innovation, the University of Glasgow has been inspiring change for more than 570 years.
