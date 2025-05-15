403
US Opposes Invitation for Zelensky to NATO Summit
(MENAFN) According to an Italian news agency, citing anonymous diplomatic sources, the United States is opposed to inviting Ukraine's Leader Vladimir Zelensky to the NATO summit in The Hague next month.
Ukraine has been striving for membership in the NATO alliance, which is led by the US.
However, Russia views this as a significant threat to its national security.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has often stated that preventing Ukraine's accession to NATO is one of Moscow’s primary goals in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Since taking office in January, United States Leader Donald Trump has consistently ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future.
The news agency’s report mentioned that “for now… a NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of leaders is not planned,” but also clarified that no final decisions have been made yet.
The article also indicated that Ukraine might participate in certain meetings scheduled for June 24-25, though this would be limited to foreign and defense ministers.
The Italian news agency further reported that, at this time, the only non-member countries that have received invitations to the summit are Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.
