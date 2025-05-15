403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology Launches Dubai’s Wildest Circus-Themed Party Brunch
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology invites you under the big top for Dubai’s next unmissable party brunch, happening every Saturday from 12:30 PM to 4 PM at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. This isn’t just brunch—it’s a full-blown circus of flavor, flair, and fun.
Prepare to be entertained. From a live percussionist, dance performances and DJ spinning non-stop Bollywood bangers, the energy never drops. Add a twist of wild with drinking roulette stations, party props, and spontaneous surprises that turn your brunch into a performance. Whether you're toasting a birthday, gathering the gang, or just feeling fabulous, this brunch is your new weekend ritual.
The food and drinks? A main event on their own. The sharing-style set menu blends modern Indian bites like Truffle Mushroom Galouti, Dhungaar Butter Chicken, and Chemeen Curry, with sweet showstoppers like Tres Leches Ras Malai. On the drinks side, sip your way through inventive cocktails like Old Fashioned Delhi, Spiced Paloma, Citrus Veil, and more, alongside free-flowing spirits and wine.
Packages are AED 245 for the soft drinks option and AED 399 for the alcohol package. Come for the flavor, stay for the flair—this is brunch, Flying Elephant style.
Hidden in Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology is your backstage pass to a world of whimsical chaos, dramatic drinks, and unforgettable Saturdays. The circus is in town—don’t miss the show.
Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology is located at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please call +971 54 996 3324 or follow @flyingelephanton Instagram. Online bookings can be made here. Guests booking through Entertainer can enjoy an exclusive buy-one-get-one offer on the brunch package.
Prepare to be entertained. From a live percussionist, dance performances and DJ spinning non-stop Bollywood bangers, the energy never drops. Add a twist of wild with drinking roulette stations, party props, and spontaneous surprises that turn your brunch into a performance. Whether you're toasting a birthday, gathering the gang, or just feeling fabulous, this brunch is your new weekend ritual.
The food and drinks? A main event on their own. The sharing-style set menu blends modern Indian bites like Truffle Mushroom Galouti, Dhungaar Butter Chicken, and Chemeen Curry, with sweet showstoppers like Tres Leches Ras Malai. On the drinks side, sip your way through inventive cocktails like Old Fashioned Delhi, Spiced Paloma, Citrus Veil, and more, alongside free-flowing spirits and wine.
Packages are AED 245 for the soft drinks option and AED 399 for the alcohol package. Come for the flavor, stay for the flair—this is brunch, Flying Elephant style.
Hidden in Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology is your backstage pass to a world of whimsical chaos, dramatic drinks, and unforgettable Saturdays. The circus is in town—don’t miss the show.
Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology is located at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please call +971 54 996 3324 or follow @flyingelephanton Instagram. Online bookings can be made here. Guests booking through Entertainer can enjoy an exclusive buy-one-get-one offer on the brunch package.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment