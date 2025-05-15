Rockdove Solutions And Institute For Crisis Management Forge One-Of-A-Kind Partnership To Deliver A Comprehensive Crisis Preparedness And Response Solution

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RockDove Solutions, developer of the In Case of Crisis threat and crisis management platform, has formed a strategic partnership with the Institute for Crisis Management (ICM), a firm specializing in crisis planning, training, and consulting. This first-of-its-kind collaboration combines ICM's deep expertise in plan development and vulnerability assessments with the automation and workflow capabilities of In Case of Crisis to help organizations better prepare for and respond to emerging threats.

C-suite and senior executives work with ICM consultants to assess risks, identify vulnerabilities, and write or update crisis plans. These plans are then uploaded and operationalized across the organization using In Case of Crisis, which is accessible via browser or mobile app and enables protocol activation with just a few clicks.

"A cornerstone of the In Case of Crisis platform is workflow automation that leverages client plans and best practices to remove silos, improve stakeholder communication, and enable teams to respond with confidence," states Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions. "Partnering with ICM ensures our clients start with a strong plan."

This partnership offers an end-to-end solution that streamlines planning and execution into one seamless experience. The integrated workflow eliminates common pitfalls of paper-based plans–limited accessibility, version control issues, and delayed responses–and replaces them with a digital solution designed for evolving threats.

"Our partnership with RockDove Solutions is truly unique in the marketplace," says Deborah Hileman, president and CEO of the Institute for Crisis Management. "Together, we deliver cost-effective solutions to clients in any industry and at every stage of crisis planning. Organizations benefit from ICM's deep expertise, built on decades of real-world experience. Whether starting from scratch or updating an obsolete plan, ICM helps develop and refine plans tailored for the In Case of Crisis platform."

As organizations prioritize digital transformation, risk governance, and proactive readiness, this is redefining how resilience is built. Several large enterprises are already seeing results. One company is using the relationship to roll out a crisis strategy across more than a dozen operating companies in several countries, enabling directors to report directly to their corporate crisis chain of command within seconds.

"Our clients no longer need to piece together multiple vendors," added Britton. "They get human planning and smart technology-in one place, from partners who work hand-in-hand."

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions ( ) offers In Case of Crisis, an elevated approach to threat and crisis management for risk and security professionals. The platform unites cross-functional teams and accelerates response through automated workflow while maintaining executive governance and applying proven best practices.

About ICM

The Institute for Crisis Management ( ) is a crisis planning and consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for the unexpected. From assessments and audits to custom playbooks and on-demand support, ICM empowers clients to act swiftly and effectively when business is on the line.

Media Contact:

Natalie Hasemann

3015009159

[email protected]

SOURCE RockDove Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED