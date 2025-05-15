Lion Copper And Gold Corp. To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference On May 22Nd
YERINGTON, Nev., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (OTCQB:LCGMF / CSE:LEO), based in Yerington, Nevada focused on its Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by on May 22nd, 2025.
DATE : May 22nd, 2025
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email ... for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at .
Recent Company Highlights
- Lion Copper & Gold Regains Critical Water Rights for Yerington Copper Project Lion Copper & Gold Provides PFS Update Lion Copper & Gold Receives US$5 Million Additional Nuton Funding Lion Copper & Gold Announces Drill Results at Yerington Copper Project Lion Copper & Gold Announces Yerington Bear Deposit Diamond Drill Results
About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
John Banning
Chief Executive Officer
775 463 9600
...
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
Legal Disclaimer:
