ADA University And Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan Sign Memorandum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

ADA University and "Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan" LLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish mutual cooperation in the fields of science and education, Azernews reports.

At the signing ceremony held on May 15, the document was signed by ADA University Rector, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, and Director of "Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan" LLC, Hüseyin Topuz.

According to the memorandum, the parties will cooperate in various academic activities. Both institutions will partner on several mutually beneficial initiatives, including organizing joint events to improve the educational process, preparing joint courses, and conducting training sessions for students and faculty.

The memorandum also envisions launching joint research projects and organizing conferences and seminars.

As part of the agreement, internship and job opportunities will be created at "Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan" for ADA University students.

During the three years of the memorandum's validity, the parties will hold regular meetings to evaluate the collaboration and discuss future initiatives to promote joint activities.

It is worth noting that the initial agreement on signing the memorandum was reached during an introductory meeting between the parties at the end of last year. At that meeting, potential areas of cooperation, shared interests, and future plans were thoroughly discussed, culminating in the formal signing of the document this year.