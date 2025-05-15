Goodyear Names Boucharlat To Lead Global Commercial Business
"Grégory brings to this new role proven abilities to drive innovation in our business and expand his leadership responsibility. He is well-positioned to have a fast start and ensure a seamless transition for our Commercial business. I have enormous confidence in his ability to lead our Commercial business on a global scale as our next step in creating a unified and aligned global company," said Stewart.
Boucharlat's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Brussels.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .
CONTACT:
DOUG GRASSIAN
330.796.3855
[email protected]
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
