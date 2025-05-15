Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goodyear Names Boucharlat To Lead Global Commercial Business

2025-05-15 08:01:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since joining Goodyear more than 30 years ago, Boucharlat has been a key contributor to Goodyear's EMEA Commercial tire business, beginning in truck tire sales and holding various leadership roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure, including vice president, Commercial EU. Grégory expanded his scope by working globally, gaining significant knowledge of Goodyear's Commercial business beyond Europe in his most recent role as vice president, TaaS.

"Grégory brings to this new role proven abilities to drive innovation in our business and expand his leadership responsibility. He is well-positioned to have a fast start and ensure a seamless transition for our Commercial business. I have enormous confidence in his ability to lead our Commercial business on a global scale as our next step in creating a unified and aligned global company," said Stewart.

Boucharlat's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Brussels.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .

