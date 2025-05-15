Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | PVDF's Pivotal Role In Innovative Battery Technology For Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PVDF, a high-performance polymer, is crucial in industries such as electronics, construction, and automotive, thanks to its thermal stability and chemical resistance. The rise of electric vehicles is boosting PVDF demand for lithium-ion batteries. Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads in PVDF production, driven by China.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% from 2025 to 2030. PVDF is a high-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer, known for its semi-crystalline structure and low permeation values.

With applications spanning multiple industries such as electrical, electronic, construction, oil-and-gas, biomedical, and food, PVDF's unique piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties enhance products like lithium-ion batteries, which are critical not only for electric vehicles but also for electronics and energy storage systems.

In the electric vehicle industry, increasing demands for high-performance batteries have boosted the PVDF market. Notably, Solvay's recent achievement of securing a US$178 million grant under the American Battery Materials Initiative is a testament to the escalating importance of PVDF in battery production.

This growth is further driven by U.S. legislative incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, encouraging electric vehicle expansion and national charging network investments.

Regionally, the PVDF market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the latter emerging as a dominant player. China's focus on advanced manufacturing, exemplified by the "Made in China 2025" initiative, illustrates the significant investments made in technology to position itself at the forefront of the global market.

Major companies in this space include RTP Company, Syensqo, Kureha Corporation, Arkema Global, Solvay, and 3M, among others. These players are adapting strategic maneuvers to capture new market segments and solidify their competitive positioning.

Key Benefits of this Report:



Provides detailed insights into global and regional market dynamics, including consumer segments and socio-economic factors.

Delivers competitive landscape analysis and strategic maneuvers of key players.

Explores market drivers and future trends shaping the market landscape.

Offers actionable recommendations for leveraging new business opportunities. Cost-effective for various stakeholders, from startups to large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Data covering 2022-2024 and forecasts from 2025-2030.

Analysis of growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, and regulatory framework.

Assessment of competitive strategies and market share.

Revenue forecasts across segments and regions. Profiles of companies with information on strategies, products, financials, and key developments.

Market Segmentation:



By Product Type: Powders, Pellets, Latex

By Application: Pipes and Fittings, Films and Sheets, Wires, Coatings, Membranes

By End-Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Companies Featured



RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills, Inc.)

Syensqo

Kureha Corporation

Arkema Global

Solvay

3M

GFL - Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Ensinger Plastics

Vizag Chemicals Shanghai Ofluorine Co., Ltd.

The Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Product Type



Powders

Pellets Latex

By Application



Pipes and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Coatings

Membranes Others

By End-Use Industry



Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Processing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction Others

By Geography



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Others

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Others

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Indonesia Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900