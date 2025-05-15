IMS Legal Strategies Expands Research Expertise With The Acquisition Of MMR Strategy Group

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- James Crane, JD, CEO of IMS Legal StrategiesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IMS Consulting & Expert Witness Services (dba IMS Legal Strategies) is enhancing its litigation support services with the acquisition of MMR Strategy Group, a Southern California-based firm renowned for its expertise in litigation surveys, advertising claim substantiation, and marketing research and consulting. This strategic expansion strengthens IMS's ability to provide trial-ready evidence and top-tier testifying experts for high-stakes litigation."Our clients rely on relevant research and credible expert analysis and testimony to navigate increasingly complex legal challenges," said James Crane, JD, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies. "Bringing MMR into the IMS network expands our in-house capabilities, particularly in litigation surveys and marketing opinions. This union empowers our clients to transform insights into clear strategies that help them mitigate risk and preserve reputations."MMR Strategy Group has a staff of PhD-level experts who have extensive experience in litigation surveys, consumer science, and expert testimony, particularly for intellectual property disputes, advertising claim substantiation, sensory research, and marketing research. MMR also provides expert opinions relating to marketing, consumer behavior, and strategy, and brings a curriculum to enhance IMS's continuing legal education (CLE) programs."Joining IMS Legal Strategies allows us to extend our expertise through a broader network while maintaining our commitment to providing reliable evidence and expert opinions in marketing and consumer behavior," said Dr. Bruce Isaacson, President of MMR Strategy Group. "Our skill and experience in litigation surveys, advertising claim substantiation, and marketing research and consulting align perfectly with IMS's mission to provide strategic, evidence-based solutions that drive successful client outcomes."The integration of MMR Strategy Group into IMS Legal Strategies underscores a shared commitment to providing first-class client service, expanding strategic capabilities, and delivering tailored recommendations that address the evolving needs of businesses and legal counsel during complex disputes. IMS and MMR clients will experience a seamless transition with continued collaboration alongside their trusted consultants-now augmented by a broader range of expert witness services and integrated litigation support for the full case lifecycle.Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.###About IMS Legal StrategiesIMS Legal Strategies serves trusted law firms and corporations worldwide to elevate strategies and protect reputations. IMS provides comprehensive solutions for complex legal and business matters, including specialized advisory and analytical support, global expert witness services, data-driven litigation consulting, powerful visual advocacy, and flawless presentation technology. As a strategic partner for the full case lifecycle, we work collaboratively with clients to uncover and analyze core arguments, develop a strong story around key themes, and deliver compelling presentations that reinforce the narrative.IMS offers a fully integrated international team with decades of practical experience in more than 45,000 cases and 6,500 trials. We are driven to help clients overcome challenges and achieve the best possible results. Together, we win. Visit imslegal(Opens in a new window) for more.About MMR Strategy GroupMMR Strategy Group is a leading research and consulting firm specializing in litigation surveys, advertising claim substantiation, and marketing research. With 50 years of experience, our experts provide reliable data and testimony that meet the highest legal and regulatory standards. We help clients navigate complex disputes by delivering objective, trial-ready surveys measuring consumer behavior and attitudes for intellectual property litigation, advertising claim substantiation, and marketing research. We also provide expertise in marketing, consumer behavior, and strategy.Our team includes professionals with advanced degrees in marketing, consumer psychology, and sensory science, providing data-driven insights tailored to each case. From trademark and false advertising disputes to patent matters and consumer perception studies, we equip clients with research and expertise to support their legal and business strategies. Visit mmrstrategy(Opens an external site in a new window) for more.

