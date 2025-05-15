403
An Exclusive Interview with Mr. Lalit Mehta, Founder & CEO, Decimal Technologies
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) 1. What sets the Vahana no-code platform apart in the crowded no-code/low-code ecosystem?
Ans. Vahana Cloud is a full-stack no-code platform purpose-built for digital acceleration, particularly in the BFSI space. What truly sets it apart is its ability to define dynamic front-end journeys, configure intelligent decision-making, and deeply integrate with both internal legacy systems and a wide external ecosystem. With over 1200+ pre-integrated APIs and partnerships with 100+ service providers, Vahana goes beyond mere app development—it's a robust, enterprise-grade orchestration engine that enables organizations to build and deploy end-to-end business-critical solutions rapidly.
2. Can you walk us through how Decimal’s pre-integrated API marketplace drives rapid digital transformation?
Ans. Decimal’s expansive API marketplace is a significant catalyst for digital transformation. Housing over 1200+ pre-integrated APIs from 100+ service providers like Perfios, IDfy, KYC KART, and Bureau - this marketplace allows enterprises to seamlessly plug into key data sources and services. This drastically reduces time-to-market for digital products and eliminates the overhead of integration, allowing businesses to focus on innovation and customer experience.
3. How are AI and ML being embedded into your offerings to enhance customer and business outcomes?
Ans. AI and ML are integral components of Decimal’s solutions, empowering predictive analytics, automating workflows, and enhancing decision-making processes. From intelligent document recognition and fraud detection to real-time lead scoring, these technologies improve operational efficiency while delivering personalized and secure customer experiences. Additionally, Vahana’s built-in analytics, combined with AI/ML models, enable institutions to extract actionable insights that drive both revenue growth and customer retention.
With Vahana Cloud, we have made significant strides in integrating Generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities. Now, users can outline a system idea—such as a simple workflow for SME lending—by drafting a document with key points. Gen AI will then iteratively refine and enhance the requirements. Once the specifications are finalized, users can initiate the system, and Vahana Cloud will automatically generate the user interface—eliminating the need for coding or manual effort.
Furthermore, we have formed a strategic partnership with Vue.ai, a leader in enterprise AI orchestration. This collaboration seamlessly combines Vue.ai’s advanced AI capabilities with the rapid development power of Vahana Cloud.
4. What were some standout challenges in developing solutions like Kotak 811 or AU Abhi—and how were they overcome?
Ans. Projects like Kotak 811 and AU Abhi were pioneering digital initiatives that required redefining customer journeys and integrating with complex core systems in real-time. The biggest challenge was delivering a seamless digital onboarding experience at scale while maintaining compliance and data integrity. Decimal overcame this through its agile development approach, collaborative co-creation with client teams, and leveraging Vahana Cloud’s ability to rapidly iterate, integrate, and deploy robust workflows.
5. How does Decimal ensure data security and compliance while integrating with major data banks like UIDAI and CIBIL?
Ans. Data security and compliance are foundational pillars at Decimal. Our platform complies with industry-standard regulations and security protocols, including end-to-end encryption, secure API authentication, and real-time access control mechanisms. We undergo regular security audits and collaborate closely with partners like UIDAI and CIBIL to ensure that integrations adhere to all statutory requirements, including data residency and privacy mandates.
6. What’s the long-term vision for Vahana Cloud as it moves beyond BFSI into other industries?
Ans. Vahana Cloud has established itself as a leader in BFSI digitization. However, our long-term vision extends beyond the financial sector—we aim to become the de facto no-code platform across industries. Sectors such as healthcare, education, logistics, and retail are poised for digital transformation, and Vahana’s modular, API-rich architecture uniquely positions us to lead this change. Additionally, we plan to expand our global footprint—beginning with the USA—through strategic partnerships and deeper integration within ecosystems.
Decimal Technologies continues to expand its global presence, marked by the recent inauguration of our new office in Dubai, which strengthens our position in the MENA region. Looking ahead to 2025, we are focusing on Southeast Asia and the Americas to explore new opportunities for digital transformation in BFSI.
While expanding internationally, we remain deeply committed to India, where we continue to drive innovation and growth. These diverse markets offer dynamic opportunities, and we are dedicated to leveraging them to deliver cutting-edge solutions that redefine financial services and enterprise technology.
As we scale our geographical presence, we are also pursuing industry diversification. Our goal is to ensure that our no-code and AI-driven platforms empower businesses beyond BFSI, accelerating digital transformation across multiple sectors.
In line with this strategy, we have partnered with Namaste Credit, a global SME-focused fintech pioneer, to build a more robust and comprehensive financial ecosystem. Namaste Credit’s expertise in OCR-driven lending automation and underwriting perfectly complements our no-code offerings, enhancing our ability to deliver seamless digital solutions.
