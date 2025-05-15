MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES LANAP® AI WORKFLOW

New Autonomous Workflow Combines Company's PerioLase® MVP-7TM Laser with the Zyris Isolite® Pro System

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., the leader in laser-assisted regeneration (LAR) technology and innovative procedures, announced at the annual California Dental Association (CDA) convention in Anaheim the launch of the LANAP® AI Workflow in collaboration with Zyris, Inc., a leading manufacturer of dental isolation systems.

The LANAP® protocol is only available with the PerioLase® MVP-7TM, a free-running, variable pulse Nd:YAG laser that targets the source of infection without damaging or removing healthy gum tissue.

The Isolite Pro isolation system may be used in conjunction with the LANAP® protocol, providing clinicians with hands-free suction, retraction and airway protection for safer, more efficient treatment.

The LANAP® protocol is the only FDA-cleared laser periodontitis treatment with histological proof of True RegenerationTM, resulting in new periodontal ligament, cementum and alveolar bone.

The new workflow integrates the company's PerioLase MVP-7 laser with the Zyris Isolite Pro , helping dentists increase productivity by providing hands-free suction, retraction and airway protection while performing the LANAP protocol and other procedures.

The LANAP protocol is a minimally invasive laser treatment only available using the PerioLase MVP-7 for patients with moderate to severe periodontal disease .

The patented treatment helps save natural teeth by significantly reducing harmful bacteria and regenerating bone, periodontal ligament and cementum without cutting and stitches.

"With the LANAP AI Workflow, LANAP-trained clinicians benefit from a set of virtual hands, helping them save time and treat an average of two to three more patients per day," said Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, Founder, President and Chairman of the Board at Millennium Dental Technologies. "The new workflow is especially ideal for general dentists who may have limited staff or want to increase production and provide more efficient treatment to their patients."

Dr. Gregg also pointed out that clinicians benefit from greater visibility of the oral field while maximizing safety by reducing airborne particles with continuous suction.

"By combining the power of the Isolite Pro system with the LANAP protocol, we're enabling clinicians to deliver more efficient, precise and patient-centered treatment – especially at a time when streamlined workflows and staff flexibility are more essential than ever," said Paula Mann, VP of Sales & Marketing at Zyris, Inc. "We're excited to collaborate with Millennium Dental Technologies in creating a solution that not only enhances treatment but also reinforces clinical education."

Training is a mandatory requirement for LANAP clinicians and is conducted through the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) , a non-profit educational and research organization.

"Zyris shares our commitment to training by ensuring each clinician has the advanced proficiency to deliver successful and predictable outcomes for every patient," said Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Training Director, IALD. "That's why our intensive five-day program includes a combination of didactic and hands-on, live patient treatment using both the PerioLase MVP-7 laser and Isolite Pro system under the supervision of certified instructors."

In addition to the LANAP protocol, other procedures available only with the PerioLase MVP-7 include:



LAPIPTM protocol to save ailing and failing dental implants,

BLASTTM protocol for peri-implantitis and implant integration, and VAPSTM (Value-Added Procedures), dozens of soft- and hard-tissue laser techniques ranging from the treatment of TMJ, hemangiomas and fibromas to depigmentation, hemostasis and decontamination of tooth extraction sockets.

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA, Millennium Dental Technologies is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of periodontal disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 Nd:YAG free-running pulsed laser. By providing a comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, the company's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear of gum disease treatment, offering a more comfortable and less invasive treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, continues to operate the company with the vision, "It's all about the patient and the patient comes first," by creating better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients. For more information, visit .

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Zyris designs and manufactures innovative tools that give dental professionals superior control over the oral environment. By empowering dentists with better control, Zyris's innovations enable more precise, efficient and comfortable dental procedures for both practitioners and patients. Their innovative tools - including the Isolite Pro isolation system and HOOPLA Retractor - serve as a bridge between traditional dentistry and the future of oral care. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED