HIVE Digital Technologies Surpasses 8 EH/S Of Bitcoin Hashrate And Secures ASIC Orders To 25 EH/S

San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2025 - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the“Company” or“HIVE”), a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce it has surpassed 8.0 Exahash per second (EH/s) of global Bitcoin mining hashrate, marking another key milestone in the Company's strategic expansion toward its 25 EH/s target for in calendar Q4 2025. This rapid growth is being driven by the successful energization of HIVE's recently completed first 100 MW hydro-powered facility in Yguazu, Paraguay. As of today, HIVE reports a total operating hashrate of 8.3 EH/s and remains on track to reach its Phase 1 objective of 11.5 EH/s by the end of June 2025, with additional capacity expected to come online in the weeks ahead. Moreover, HIVE has now fully funded its ASIC orders to grow to 18 EHs in Q3 2025, strategically using it Bitcoin treasury for this rapid growth.

HIVE's second 100 MW in Yguazu, Paraguay, scheduled for completion this summer, will provide the infrastructure for growth from 11.5 EH/s to 18 EH/s. HIVE has further deposits and options to purchase in place for Bitcoin mining ASICs to reach 2025 target of 25 EH/s, with the third 100 MW of Bitcoin mining infrastructure coming online in calendar Q4 2025 in Valenzuela, Paraguay.

Strategic Use of Bitcoin Treasury

During the quarter, HIVE strategically deployed a portion of its Bitcoin treasury to acquire next generation ASIC mining equipment through a special agreement. The Company pledged Bitcoin to settle the purchase at a market price of US$87,000 per BTC and secured an option to repurchase the equivalent amount of Bitcoin at the same price-allowing HIVE a unique opportunity to capture potential upside in BTC price appreciation.

This arrangement enabled HIVE to grow its mining fleet without significant cash outlay or equity dilution, while maintaining Bitcoin exposure through this special agreement. The transaction was structured while Bitcoin prices were under pressure due to a global tariff war, positioning HIVE to continue its growth trajectory while markets stabilize. As of today, HIVE holds 610 BTC in its treasury. The Company's goal is to rebuild its HODL, along with growing its operating Bitcoin mining capacity to 25 EH/s. For context, Bitcoin averaged below US$66,000 for the 2024 calendar year and traded below US$30,000 as recently as October 20231. Management believes it is prudent to deploy BTC mined at lower prices during the past two Bitcoin cycles to fund strategic growth, while retaining the option to reclaim BTC holdings as prices appreciate.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

