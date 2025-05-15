403
Officials declare Ukrainian saboteurs almost blew themselves up
(MENAFN) Two Ukrainian suspects were injured in an explosion earlier this month while trying to assemble an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Russia, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The pair, a Ukrainian national and a Belarusian citizen, were detained following the blast.
The explosion occurred on April 12 in Khanty-Mansiysk, when the suspects were preparing a bomb intended to target a serviceman from a Russian volunteer battalion fighting in the Ukraine conflict. The blast severely damaged two apartments and left five people hospitalized, including the two suspects.
Authorities revealed that the bomb components, supplied by a Ukrainian intelligence agent, were concealed in a screwdriver battery and an aromatic candle. These parts were delivered through a route involving Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, and Belarus.
A video released by the Investigative Committee captured the moment of the explosion and showed emergency responders at the scene. In footage, the two men are seen admitting their roles in the failed assassination attempt.
Initially, media reports speculated that the blast was caused by a gas explosion, but local officials quickly refuted this, confirming the building wasn’t connected to a gas supply. Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Moscow has accused Ukrainian intelligence services of carrying out assassination and sabotage operations targeting Russian officials and military leaders.
