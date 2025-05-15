403
GCC, France Seek To Bolster Ties In Various Fields
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 15 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwil and French Presidential Advisor for North Africa and Middle East Anne-Claire Legendre discussed Thursday ways of further promoting Gulf-French ties in various domains as part of their strategic partnership.
This came during a meeting held between both sides at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
During the meeting, they also discussed key issues of mutual interest, including Gaza, Yemen, Libya and Syria, underlining joint efforts to bolster security and stability and address regional and international challenges. (end)
