Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC, France Seek To Bolster Ties In Various Fields


2025-05-15 06:05:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 15 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwil and French Presidential Advisor for North Africa and Middle East Anne-Claire Legendre discussed Thursday ways of further promoting Gulf-French ties in various domains as part of their strategic partnership.
This came during a meeting held between both sides at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
During the meeting, they also discussed key issues of mutual interest, including Gaza, Yemen, Libya and Syria, underlining joint efforts to bolster security and stability and address regional and international challenges. (end)
as


MENAFN15052025000071011013ID1109552854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search