Canadian Solar Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Solar Project Development Pipeline (as of March 3 1 , 202 5 ) – MWp*
|
Region
|
Under
Construction
|
Backlog
|
Advanced
Development
|
Early-Stage
Development
|
Total
|
North America
|
276
|
565
|
532
|
5,187
|
6,560
|
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
("EMEA")
|
969
|
1,881**
|
1,263
|
5,155
|
9,268
|
Latin America
|
128**
|
823
|
31
|
5,639
|
6,621
|
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
|
171
|
277
|
430
|
1,289
|
2,167
|
China
|
300
|
850**
|
-
|
850
|
2,000
|
Japan
|
32
|
53
|
80
|
99
|
264
|
Total
|
1,876
|
4,449
|
2,336
|
18,219
|
26,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*All numbers are gross MWp.
**Including 63 MWp under construction and 551 MWp in backlog that are owned by or already sold to third parties.
Project Development Pipeline – Battery Energy Storage
As of March 31, 2025, Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline was 75.7 GWh, including 9.8 GWh under construction and in backlog, and 65.9 GWh of projects in advanced and early-stage development.
The table below sets forth Recurrent Energy's total battery energy storage project development pipeline.
|
Battery Energy Storage Project Development Pipeline (as of March 3 1 , 202 5 ) – MWh
|
Region
|
Under
Construction
|
Backlog
|
Advanced
Development
|
Early-Stage
Development
|
Total
|
North America
|
1,400
|
800
|
0
|
20,496
|
22,696
|
EMEA
|
43
|
3,552
|
3,337
|
30,218
|
37,150
|
Latin America
|
-
|
1,365
|
400
|
-
|
1,765
|
Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan
|
440
|
240
|
740
|
1,580
|
3,000
|
China
|
-
|
1,200
|
-
|
5,300
|
6,500
|
Japan
|
8
|
719
|
1,791
|
2,040
|
4,558
|
Total
|
1,891
|
7,876
|
6,268
|
59,634
|
75,669
CSI Solar
Solar Modules and Solar System Kits
CSI Solar shipped 6.9 GW of solar modules and solar system kits to more than 70 countries in Q1 2025. The top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Pakistan, Spain, and Brazil.
CSI Solar's revised manufacturing capacity expansion targets are set forth below.
|
Solar Manufacturing Capacity, GW*
|
|
March 2025
Actual
|
December 2025
Plan
|
Ingot
|
33.0
|
33.0
|
Wafer
|
34.0
|
37.0
|
Cell
|
35.2
|
36.2
|
Module
|
61.0
|
61.0
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.
e-STORAGE: Battery Energy Storage Solutions
As of March 31, 2025, e-STORAGE had a total project turnkey pipeline of over 91 GWh, which includes both contracted and under construction projects, as well as projects at different stages of the negotiation process. In addition, e-STORAGE had over 5.0 GWh of operating battery energy storage projects contracted under long-term service agreements, all of which were battery energy storage projects previously executed by e-STORAGE.
As of March 31 , 202 5 , the contracted backlog, including contracted long-term service agreements, was over $3.2 billion. These are signed orders with contractual obligations to customers, providing significant earnings visibility over a multi-year period.
The table below sets forth e-STORAGE's manufacturing capacity expansion targets.
|
e-STORAGE Manufacturing Capacity Expansion Plans*
|
|
March 2025
|
December 2025
|
SolBank Battery Energy Storage
Solutions (GWh)
|
20.0
|
30.0
|
Battery Cells (GWh)
|
3.0
|
3.0
*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice
based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.
Business Outlook
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, the anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
In Q2 2025, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 23% and 25%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW, including approximately 500 MW to the Company's own projects. Total battery energy storage shipments by CSI Solar in Q2 2025 are expected to be in the range of 2.4 GWh to 2.6 GWh.
For the full year of 2025, the Company expects CSI Solar's total module shipments to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW, including approximately 1 GW to the Company's projects. Conditional on ongoing trade policy developments, the Company expects CSI Solar's total battery energy storage shipments to be in the range of 7 GWh to 9 GWh, including approximately 1 GWh to the Company's own projects. The Company's total revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.1 billion to $7.1 billion.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We expect second quarter performance to be bolstered by strong energy storage shipments. We continue to operate in an environment of global pricing volatility and evolving policy uncertainty that limits margin visibility. Our updated full year guidance reflects our current assessment of ongoing market and geopolitical developments, as we adhere to our profit-first strategy."
Recent Developments
CSI Solar
On May 6, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the launch of its new N-type high power TOPBiHiKu CS6.2 module series for both utility and C&I systems. Based on the latest TOPCon cell technology, the module delivers a maximum power output up to 660 Wp and a conversion efficiency of up to 24.4%. Canadian Solar will commence global deliveries starting in August 2025.
On May 6, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the official launch of its cutting-edge SolBank 3.0 Plus battery energy storage product at Intersolar Europe. SolBank 3.0 Plus is e-STORAGE's next technological advancement in its successful SolBank battery solutions product line offering, using enhancements to the Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturing processes to bring the battery performance to a new level over the already successful SolBank 3.0.
On April 29, 2025, Canadian Solar announced its residential energy storage system, EP Cube, had won the prestigious 2025 iF Design Award and Gold at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards. Both awards highlight the innovative and outstanding design of EP Cube, which stood out among tens of thousands of submissions from over 60 countries. EP Cube is designed by Eternalplanet, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar.
On April 23, 2025, Canadian Solar announced the signing of a contract with Colbún, one of Chile's leading power generation companies, to supply a 228 MW/912 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for the Diego de Almagro Sur project in Chile's Atacama Region. Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2025, and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in December 2026.
On April 1, 2025, Canadian Solar announced a partnership with Flow Power, one of Australia's fastest growing energy retailers, to deliver the first Flow Power solar project featuring Canadian Solar's anti-hail modules. This marks the first deployment of Canadian Solar's innovative anti-hail technology in Australia.
Recurrent Energy
On April 30, 2025, Canadian Solar announced that it had secured a multi-currency credit facility valued at up to $415 million, backed by a consortium of four major banks. This corporate facility offers a flexible and scalable financing solution aligned with Recurrent Energy's strategy to expand its IPP portfolio across diverse geographies and markets.
On April 21, 2025, Canadian Solar announced a tour and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Bayou Galion Solar, a 127 MWdc solar project located in Northeast Louisiana. The project commenced operations in November 2024. Bayou Galion Solar generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 20,500 homes annually while providing a substantial source of new tax revenue for the local community.
Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2025 results and business outlook. The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.), 800 965 561 (from Hong Kong), +86 400 120 2840 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13753335. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at .
A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (11:00 a.m. May 30, 2025, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13753335. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at .
About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 157 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 11 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2025, boasting a $3.2 billion contracted backlog as of March 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11.6 GWp of solar power projects and 4.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 76 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit .
Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Wina Huang
Investor Relations
Canadian Solar Inc.
[email protected]
|
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses.
|
|
|
|
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended and As of March 31, 2025
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
CSI Solar
|
|
Recurrent
Energy
|
|
Elimination
and
unallocated
items
|
|
Total
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
$ 1,190,258
|
|
$ 125,242
|
|
$ (118,875)
|
|
$ 1,196,625
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
1,030,720
|
|
101,958
|
|
(76,547)
|
|
1,056,131
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
159,538
|
|
23,284
|
|
(42,328)
|
|
140,494
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
157,701
|
|
35,281
|
|
2,317
|
|
195,299
|
Income (loss) from
operations
|
|
|
$ 1,837
|
|
$ (11,997)
|
|
$ (44,645)
|
|
$ (54,805)
|
Other segment items (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40,926)
|
Loss before income taxes
and equity in losses of
affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (95,731)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary
Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
$ (16,882)
|
|
$ (20,969)
|
|
$ (2,636)
|
|
$ (40,487)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
8,074
|
|
3,678
|
|
344
|
|
12,096
|
Depreciation and
amortization, included in
cost of revenues and
operating expenses
|
|
|
129,843
|
|
13,872
|
|
-
|
|
143,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$ 1,243,314
|
|
$ 284,859
|
|
$ 49,102
|
|
$ 1,577,275
|
Restricted cash – current and
noncurrent
|
|
|
382,533
|
|
74,111
|
|
-
|
|
456,644
|
Non-recourse borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
|
1,262,822
|
|
-
|
|
1,262,822
|
Other short-term and long-
term borrowings
|
|
|
2,316,405
|
|
1,564,282
|
|
-
|
|
3,880,687
|
Green bonds and convertible
notes – current and
noncurrent
|
|
|
-
|
|
154,395
|
|
273,395
|
|
427,790
|
|
(1) Includes interest expense, net, loss on change in fair value of derivatives, net, foreign exchange loss, net and investment income, net.
|
|
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy
|
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2025
|
|
Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024
|
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2024
|
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
CSI Solar Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solar modules
|
$ 797,422
|
|
$ 944,055
|
|
$ 912,150
|
Solar system kits
|
85,526
|
|
77,619
|
|
99,247
|
Battery energy storage solutions
|
155,310
|
|
241,942
|
|
251,473
|
EPC and others
|
35,037
|
|
74,607
|
|
26,808
|
Subtotal
|
1,073,295
|
|
1,338,223
|
|
1,289,678
|
Recurrent Energy Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solar power and battery energy storage asset
sales
|
72,151
|
|
137,890
|
|
6,044
|
Power services
|
16,499
|
|
20,232
|
|
14,156
|
Revenue from electricity, battery energy
storage operations and others
|
34,680
|
|
24,896
|
|
19,233
|
Subtotal
|
123,330
|
|
183,018
|
|
39,433
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,196,625
|
|
$ 1,521,241
|
|
$ 1,329,111
|
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,196,625
|
|
$ 1,521,241
|
|
$ 1,329,111
|
Cost of revenues
|
1,056,131
|
|
1,304,205
|
|
1,076,358
|
|
Gross profit
|
140,494
|
|
217,036
|
|
252,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
90,767
|
|
131,671
|
|
88,412
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
105,651
|
|
219,611
|
|
94,693
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
24,284
|
|
30,476
|
|
34,279
|
|
Other operating income, net
|
(25,403)
|
|
(37,625)
|
|
(13,703)
|
Total operating expenses
|
195,299
|
|
344,133
|
|
203,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(54,805)
|
|
(127,097)
|
|
49,072
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(40,487)
|
|
(35,395)
|
|
(34,867)
|
|
Interest income
|
12,096
|
|
26,301
|
|
34,302
|
|
Loss on change in fair value of derivatives, net
|
(9,039)
|
|
(49,719)
|
|
(16,694)
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
(4,586)
|
|
40,013
|
|
12,913
|
|
Investment income (loss), net
|
1,090
|
|
(1,334)
|
|
169
|
Total other income (expenses)
|
(40,926)
|
|
(20,134)
|
|
(4,177)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in
earnings (losses) of affiliates
|
(95,731)
|
|
(147,231)
|
|
44,895
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
23,122
|
|
11,707
|
|
(9,677)
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
|
(4,045)
|
|
85
|
|
1,005
|
Net income (loss)
|
(76,654)
|
|
(135,439)
|
|
36,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|
(42,683)
|
|
(169,342)
|
|
23,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
|
$ (33,971)
|
|
$ 33,903
|
|
$ 12,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|
$ (0.69)
|
|
$ 0.51
|
|
$ 0.19
|
Shares used in computation - basic
|
66,962,686
|
|
66,947,055
|
|
66,164,560
|
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|
$ (0.69)
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 0.19
|
Shares used in computation - diluted
|
66,962,686
|
|
73,363,174
|
|
66,642,725
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (76,654)
|
|
$ (135,439)
|
|
$ 36,223
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
2,091
|
|
(129,573)
|
|
(53,813)
|
|
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of available-for-sale debt
securities
|
(504)
|
|
679
|
|
880
|
|
Gain (loss) on interest rate swap
|
(3,081)
|
|
6,821
|
|
965
|
|
Share of gain (loss) on changes in fair value of derivatives of
affiliate
|
(1,232)
|
|
1,626
|
|
1,134
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(79,380)
|
|
(255,886)
|
|
(14,611)
|
|
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|
(40,768)
|
|
(194,803)
|
|
20,337
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
|
$ (38,612)
|
|
$ (61,083)
|
|
$ (34,948)
|
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,577,275
|
|
$ 1,701,487
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
436,887
|
|
551,387
|
|
|
Accounts receivable trade, net
|
919,858
|
|
1,118,770
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, unbilled
|
164,899
|
|
142,603
|
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
5,686
|
|
5,220
|
|
|
Inventories
|
1,498,853
|
|
1,206,595
|
|
|
Value added tax recoverable
|
245,402
|
|
221,539
|
|
|
Advances to suppliers, net
|
186,749
|
|
124,440
|
|
|
Derivative assets
|
1,406
|
|
14,025
|
|
|
Project assets
|
438,546
|
|
394,376
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
514,761
|
|
436,635
|
|
Total current assets
|
5,990,322
|
|
5,917,077
|
|
Restricted cash
|
19,757
|
|
11,147
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,220,495
|
|
3,174,643
|
|
Solar power and battery energy storage
|
2,188,726
|
|
1,976,939
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
413,961
|
|
473,500
|
|
Advances to suppliers, net
|
96,757
|
|
118,124
|
|
Investments in affiliates
|
245,668
|
|
232,980
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
32,903
|
|
31,026
|
|
Project assets
|
934,870
|
|
889,886
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
429,618
|
|
378,548
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
76,640
|
|
75,215
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
245,821
|
|
232,465
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 13,895,538
|
|
$ 13,511,550
|
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
|
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 2,120,550
|
|
$ 1,873,306
|
|
|
Convertible notes
|
229,298
|
|
228,917
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
1,033,669
|
|
1,062,874
|
|
|
Short-term notes payable
|
573,380
|
|
637,512
|
|
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
934
|
|
3,927
|
|
|
Other payables
|
929,657
|
|
984,023
|
|
|
Advances from customers
|
191,385
|
|
204,826
|
|
|
Derivative liabilities
|
3,275
|
|
13,738
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
24,222
|
|
21,327
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
479,240
|
|
388,460
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,585,610
|
|
5,418,910
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
3,022,959
|
|
2,731,543
|
|
Green bonds and convertible notes
|
198,492
|
|
146,542
|
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
5,770
|
|
5,770
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
118,930
|
|
204,832
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
316,876
|
|
271,849
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
576,250
|
|
582,301
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
9,824,887
|
|
9,361,747
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
236,612
|
|
247,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
835,543
|
|
835,543
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
581,717
|
|
590,578
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
1,551,787
|
|
1,585,758
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(199,858)
|
|
(196,379)
|
|
Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'
equity
|
2,769,189
|
|
2,815,500
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,064,850
|
|
1,086,469
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
3,834,039
|
|
3,901,969
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE
INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|
$ 13,895,538
|
|
$ 13,511,550
|
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (76,654)
|
|
$ (135,439)
|
|
$ 36,223
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities
|
161,770
|
|
454,591
|
|
158,350
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(349,319)
|
|
(252,686)
|
|
(486,060)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(264,203)
|
|
66,466
|
|
(291,487)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
(256,380)
|
|
(214,360)
|
|
(270,062)
|
|
Purchase of solar power and battery energy storage systems
|
(128,707)
|
|
(326,081)
|
|
(173,341)
|
|
Other investing activities
|
(83,897)
|
|
(93,468)
|
|
10,432
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(468,984)
|
|
(633,909)
|
|
(432,971)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from subsidiary's issuance of preferred shares
|
-
|
|
(14,756)
|
|
-
|
|
Capital contributions from tax equity investors in subsidiaries
|
14,680
|
|
196,058
|
|
-
|
|
Repurchase of shares by subsidiary
|
(21,404)
|
|
(1,894)
|
|
-
|
|
Other financing activities
|
550,962
|
|
(41,940)
|
|
723,412
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
544,238
|
|
137,468
|
|
723,412
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(41,153)
|
|
(133,798)
|
|
(51,253)
|
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(230,102)
|
|
(563,773)
|
|
(52,299)
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
$ 2,264,021
|
|
$ 2,827,794
|
|
$ 2,946,432
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 2,033,919
|
|
$ 2,264,021
|
|
$ 2,894,133
|
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also contains adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, respectively, each of which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted exclude from net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc. and earnings (loss) per share certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance such as the effects of HLBV method to account for its tax equity arrangements. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate the analysis and communication of the Company's financial performance as compared to its previous financial results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful and meaningful to investors to facilitate their analysis of the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Canadian Solar Inc.
|
$ (33,971)
|
|
$ 33,903
|
|
$ 12,352
|
Non-GAAP income adjustment items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: HLBV effects
|
(25,902)
|
|
(164,285)
|
|
-
|
Add: HLBV effects attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interests
|
-
|
|
31,809
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
|
$ (59,873)
|
|
$ (98,573)
|
|
$ 12,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|
$ (0.69)
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 0.19
|
Non-GAAP income adjustment items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: HLBV effects
|
(0.38)
|
|
(2.43)
|
|
-
|
Add: HLBV effects attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interests
|
-
|
|
0.48
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|
$ (1.07)
|
|
$ (1.47)
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computation – diluted (GAAP)
|
66,962,686
|
|
73,363,174
|
|
66,642,725
|
Shares used in computation – diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
66,962,686
|
|
66,947,055
|
|
66,642,725
