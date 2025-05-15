403
Ex-NATO director cautions Trump to leave Greenland alone
(MENAFN) Ex-NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has stated that the US Leader Donald Trump should abandon his desires to take over Greenland because its nationals do not wish to be American citizens.
Since November and since Trump took office in the White House for the second time, Trump has been mentioning Greenland, an independent land of the Kingdom of Denmark, in plans to make it part of the US. He has proposed to purchase the Arctic region that is wealthy in resources from Copenhagen, but also cautioned that he can take an extra step and use power to have it under Washington’s ruling.
the US leader informed of a potential army situation in an interview with a news agency at the beginning of this month. “I do not say I am going to do it, but I do not rule out anything,” he asserted that “we need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people [around 57,000], which we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”
