SINEXCEL Co-Debuts MCS With Phoenix Contact And Unveils The 1280Kw Charging System At Power2drive

The 1280kW distributed charging solution is built on four pillars- fast, efficient, convenient, and economical -it transforms heavy-duty truck charging.

Scenario-Specific Innovation

Customizable MCS, CCS and suspended dispensers adapt to highway, depot, and dock charging with versatile installation options for efficient operation.

High Power and Efficiency

Each power bank supports up to 16 connectors, delivering 1280kW with flexible power allocation. Using SiC MOSFET technology, it achieves 96.2% efficiency, improving performance, and maximizing site utilization.

Optimized Hardware Design and Future-Proof Architecture

The charging system is designed for ease of use, optimizing both charging performance and cost-effectiveness. Looking ahead, it supports capacity expansion and is compatible with solar energy storage solutions to reduce grid pressure.

SINEXCEL and Phoenix Contact Jointly Unveil Megawatt Charging System (MCS)

SINEXCEL has partnered with Phoenix Contact, a global leader for reliable charging cables, to unveil the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) at Power2Drive. This strategic collaboration highlights the seamless integration of the MCS connector with SINEXCEL's state-of-the-art EV charger.

Capable of delivering up to 1500A and 1280kW , the system sets new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and performance. Together, they are driving the next phase of heavy-duty truck electrification, offering cutting-edge solutions for faster, more efficient charging, and shaping the future of electric commercial transportation.

"With SINEXCEL's deployment of over 140,000 DC chargers worldwide and Phoenix Contact's leadership in high-reliability charging cables, this partnership combines 15 years of e-mobility expertise," said Joachim Pucker, Senior Director of E-Mobility Sales Network at Phoenix Contact. "By leveraging our strengths, we are setting a new industry standard, delivering faster and application-tailored charging solutions with robust design to meet the demanding needs of heavy-duty trucks."

TÜV Rheinland Certification: A Global Seal of Trust

At the event, SINEXCEL's 1280kW distributed charger earned CE certification from TÜV Rheinland, underscoring its leadership in the charging industry. SINEXCEL delivers a complete range of chargers from 7kW to 1.28MW , successfully deployed across more than 60 countries, showcasing its global presence in EV charging infrastructure.

Contact:

Melody Yu

[email protected]

Photo -