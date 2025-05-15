Nigeria Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors - 21St Century Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Digital Realty, Equinix, MTN, Nxtra, Open Access, Rack Centre

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some of the leading colocation operators in the Nigeria data center market include Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, 21st Century Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, Equinix (MainOne), Digital Realty, and Rack Centre. The possible new entrant in the Nigeria data center market is Kasi Cloud. Several global colocation providers are entering the Nigeria data center market by forming strategic partnerships with local enterprises or acquiring local companies. For example, in 2022, Equinix entered the market by acquiring data center facilities from MainOne. Likewise, Digital Realty acquired the data center facilities of Medallion Data Centres to establish its market presence.
Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nigeria Data Center Market was valued at USD 278 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 671 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.82%
This report analyses the Nigerian data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
As of December 2024, the total core and shell power capacity of third-party data centers in Nigeria was approximately 65.8 MW. Additionally, around 327.8 MW is currently under construction or in the planned stages. Once all these data centers become operational within the next 4-5 years, the total power capacity is expected to increase fivefold.
The government is significantly contributing to the advancement of digital infrastructure throughout the nation. One of the initiatives is Nigeria's National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020-2030), which aims to enhance the digital landscape of the country. There has been a considerable shift from on-premises data centers to cloud and colocation data centers in Nigeria, which has been further accelerated over the last two years, owing to increased digitalization. Nigerian enterprises depend on managed service offerings than on standalone colocation services.
In the coming two to three years, significant investments in data centers are anticipated in Nigeria, driven by the entry of multiple operators in the Nigeria data center market. It is estimated that the total investment in this sector can cross the USD 2.94 billion mark from 2025 to 2030.
NIGERIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some of the leading colocation operators in the Nigeria data center market include Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, 21st Century Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, Equinix (MainOne), Digital Realty, and Rack Centre. The possible new entrant in the Nigeria data center market is Kasi Cloud. Several global colocation providers are entering the Nigeria data center market by forming strategic partnerships with local enterprises or acquiring local companies. For example, in 2022, Equinix entered the market by acquiring data center facilities from MainOne. Likewise, Digital Realty acquired the data center facilities of Medallion Data Centres to establish its market presence. In March 2025, Open Access Data Centres announced its plan to develop a new data center in Lagos with a power capacity of around 24 MW. The data center will be developed in two stages, with the first phase of 12 MW likely to come online by 2026. In December 2024, Huawei Technologies launched a local cloud service in Nigeria. This launch ensures data residency within Nigeria, thereby aligning with the data protection regulations and significantly reducing latency from over 80 milliseconds to approximately 15 milliseconds for local customers. Telecom operators such as MTN, Airtel Africa PLC, and Globacom are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Nigeria colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Nigeria by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing Nigeria data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Nigeria data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Nigeria
Facilities Covered (Existing): 16 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17 Coverage: 2 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in Nigeria
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing The Nigeria data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 99
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $278 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $671 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.8%
| Regions Covered
| Nigeria
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Broadcom Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup BlueSun DC Edarat Group Interkel Group GREA (Gateway Real Estate Africa) Future-tech
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Envicool KSTAR Rehlko (Kohler) Legrand Rittal Schneider Electric STULZ Vertiv
Data Center Investors
21st Century Technologies Africa Data Centres Digital Realty Equinix (MainOne) MTN Nxtra by Airtel Open Access Data Centres Rack Centre
New Entrants
REPORT COVERAGE
Investment Opportunities in Nigeria
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors for Nigeria Market Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War Investment Opportunities in Nigeria Digital Data in Nigeria Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Nigeria
Colocation Services Market in Nigeria Colocation Pricing Navigating Digital Landscape in Nigeria Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
IT Infrastructure
Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Nigerian Data Center Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15052025004107003653ID1109552228
CommentsNo comment